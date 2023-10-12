Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It seems Liverpool’s pursuit of new midfielders is not over yet as links continue to present themselves in the lead up to the January transfer window. The Reds brought in four new players to pad out the engine room this summer, following a hefty exodus which saw Jurgen Klopp lose five of his most senior midfield stars.

Liverpool could be bracing themselves for another midfield departure next year too. Ian Doyle recently admitted that he would be ‘surprised’ if the club offer Thiago a new contract, or if he agrees to sign one. The Spaniard’s current terms are due to expire next summer, so the Reds will need to bring in a new addition if he does indeed opt to run down his contract.

During the summer, a lot of names were thrown into the mix amid Klopp’s search for new midfielders. One name that kept popping up during the window was Manu Koné of Borussia Mönchengladbach and Sport Bild reported Christian Falk has reported that the Reds remain interested in the Frenchman.

Taking to Twitter, Falk wrote that Liverpool are ‘still watching’ Koné but they face competition from Bayern Munich, who are interested in bringing the 22-year-old to the Bundesliga.

Koné’s current contract with Mönchengladbach runs until 2025, so once the new year rolls around, it’s likely clubs will be able to negotiate a cut price for the midfielder, providing the club aren’t able to tie him down with a new deal.

At this moment in time, Transfermarkt value Koné at €40 million (£34.3m), which is a neat amount considering Liverpool spent more than £145 million combined on their four signings during the summer.