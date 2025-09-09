Alexander Isak made his first performance of the 2025-26 season following a protracted transfer saga before joining Liverpool.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed why he handed Alexander Isak only a brief cameo in Sweden’s surprise 2026 World Cup qualifying defeat.

The Blue and Yellow’s bid to reach next year’s tournament suffered a blow as they were defeated 2-0 by Kosovo last night. But Liverpool fans will be delighted that Isak played his first match since June when coming off the bench in the 72nd minute.

The striker moved to Anfield from Newcastle United for a British record fee of £125 million on summer transfer deadline day. Because of a protracted transfer saga, Isak spent pre-season training away from the Magpies’ squad and did not play in Eddie Howe’s side’s opening three games of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Isak was also left on the bench for Sweden’s 2-2 draw against Slovenia last week. But as the ex-Real Sociedad centre-forward got more first-team training sessions under his belt, he was deemed ready for a fleeting appearance when introduced in the 72nd minute. Isak, booed by Kosovo supporters when he made his way onto the pitch, added a threat to Tomasson’s attack as he had three shots on goal throughout.

What’s been said

The Sweden boss felt that Isak was ‘dangerous’ despite his lack of football yet wanted to ensure that Isak will not pick up an injury by handing him too many minutes. Tomasson said via Daghens Nyheter: “I gave him the maximum number of minutes. We have talked during this meeting about what is a risk and what is not a risk. It is, of course, very difficult. You want to play him every minute. You see he is dangerous and creates chances. But we need him next month, the month after that and next year.”

Isak will now travel to Merseyside ahead of meeting his new Liverpool team-mates for the first time. The Premier League champions, who have won all three games so far, are top of the table ahead of a trip to Burnley on Sunday.

Isak on Newcastle exit

The 25-year-old spoke to the Swedish media after the Kosovo loss and was asked about the backlash he received from Newcastle fans about his exit. Isak did not travel with the Magpies for their pre-season tour of Asia - and instead trained with former club Sociedad for a period - while he reportedly told the St James’ Park hierarchy he would never play for them again.

Isak said: “It's part of the sport. A lot of things I can't control and I'm glad things are over. So I can focus on mine and my new club. After a loss like this, you don't feel great. We're here with the national team and we've had a tough day and a tough loss. That's where the emotions lie.”