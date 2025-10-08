Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on October 04, 2025 in London, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool have hit a bump in the road with the October international break underway.

The Reds have lost their last two Premier League games 2-1 after conceding deep into stoppage time in their last two outings, with Chelsea and Crystal Palace both enjoying dramatic wins over Arne Slot’s side.

Those losses came either side of a 1-0 defeat at Galatasaray in the Champions League with Arne Slot now given two weeks to prepare for a clash with Manchester United. The Red Devils won their last outing against Sunderland but have had an inconsistent start to the season under Ruben Amorim.

They have won just three of their seven games in the Premier League - all of which have come at Old Trafford - while they have lost three times on the road and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Grimsby Town.

Both managers have issues to fix over the international break.

Arne Slot has a major problem at centre-back with Ibrahima Konate

One of Liverpool’s biggest under-performers this season has been centre-back Ibrahima Konate. The Frenchman has been a key player for the Reds since his arrival in 2021. He has been the first-choice partner for Virgil van Dijk since Slot’s arrival just over 12 months ago.

However, this season he has been guilty of several defensive errors that have led to chances for the opposition. Most have come from looking shaky in possession with those performances coming amidst a contract stand-off.

The former Real Leipzig man is out of contract at Anfield next summer and has been linked with Real Madrid as well as other sides in the Premier League. His performances this season have been widely criticised but Arne Slot admits the issues are not all down to Konate.

"In the last two games, it has been obvious and clear we have made a few errors, not only him but others we are not used to,” said Slot before the loss to Chelsea.

Liverpool must make January move to sign ‘amazing player’ Marc Guehi

Konate’s form is a bit of a headache for Slot and there is also a potential injury crisis awaiting at centre-back. Giovanni Leoni is out for the season after a cruel ACL injury which he sustained against Southampton.

Konate himself missed out on a training session for France after coming off in the defeat to Chelsea. The defender’s form along with a potential second injury problem at centre-back makes it more crucial than ever that Liverpool sign Marc Guehi in January.

They missed out on him on deadline day and Bayern Munich are now looking at him for the summer. Talks have already taken place between Bayern and the player’s representatives but Liverpool must hijack the move and sign the England international from Crystal Palace in January.

The defender is still well though of by Eagles boss Oliver Glasner. Speaking ahead of Palace’s win over Liverpool, the Austrian said: “He's an amazing player, he's in amazing shape. So I expect a great game from him.

“Of course, I had a conversation with Marc but I think you will expect it to maybe have been more or longer, it was really a very short conversation because it was easy. We talked before, we talked at the end of last season, we talked in off-season, we talked in the pre-season, and of course we talked after the transfer window closed but it was a five-minute conversation.”

Guehi has been open to Liverpool and while some of Europe’s biggest clubs are starting to circle, the Reds must do all they can to have him at Anfield by January 1.