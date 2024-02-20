Liverpool's main off-pitch focus ahead of the summer transfer window is identifying a suitable replacement for Jurgen Klopp. The boss will leave his role at Anfield at the end of the season, along with his assistant Pepijn Lijnders and fellow coaches Peter Krawietz and Vitor Matos.

Xabi Alonso has been heavily linked to take over at his former club, having impressed amid Bayer Leverkusen's title-challenging season. The German side are now eight points clear of Bayern Munich and are favourites to end the reigning champions' 12-year streak at the top.

A lot of discussions are being held about the likelihood of Alonso returning to Anfield. Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong — who Liverpool were keen on signing during the January transfer window — was asked about his season under Alonso.

"We haven't lost yet this season. But yes, football is changeable, we have to keep concentration. We all trust the coach and know we can do something big this season. We all want to win a trophy, and the coach helps with his playing style," the right-back told Ziggo Sport (via Soccer News).

Football Insider reported that Liverpool were keen on Frimpong last month but Arsenal and Manchester United were also showing interest. The 23-year-old will reportedly be available later this year via his release clause, which is said to be in the region of £35 million.

During his interview, Frimpong was asked about Alonso's link back to Merseyside and whether he would be interested in potentially following the Spaniard to the Premier League.

"Liverpool? Great club, with history. That would be great. Who knows what the future will bring."