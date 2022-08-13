The Alex Ferguson Liverpool ‘worry’ that is still haunting Man Utd

A lot has changed since Alex Ferguson retired from the manager role at Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson has been proved to be right about Liverpool when he named his biggest Manchester United concern six years ago.

The Red Devils dominated the early parts of the Premier League era and into the 21st century under the Scotsman.

But everything has changed since he retired and Manchester City asserted their power under news owners on the other side of Manchester.

Liverpool fans need no reminding of the dominance Ferguson managed during his long stint at Old Trafford.

Ferguson’s reign corresponded with a disappointing run for Liverpool and he, of course, contributed to it in many ways.

But as we sit here today, it is Liverpool who are on top, a Champions League and Premier League title later.

The Reds are currently head and shoulders above United, and it doesn’t look as though that will be changing any time soon, with United enduring a rough start to the new campaign thanks to a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp has played a momentous part in the change, and Ferguson recognised back in 2016 what the German was doing.

Speaking about his big concern back then, he said of Klopp and Liverpool: “He has done a really good job and revived Liverpool's enthusiasm.

"It can happen that big clubs lose it. For two decades, Liverpool changed managers without building their own identity.

"You can now well and truly sense that you have to count them in this year. You can see Klopp's dedication on the sideline, I'm convinced his work in training is similar.

"He's a strong personality. That's absolutely vital at a big club. I'm worried about him because the one thing United don't want is Liverpool to get above us."