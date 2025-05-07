Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth could conduct business together in the summer transfer window.

It is a decision that Arne Slot may have already been pondering. After Sunday's 3-1 loss to Chelsea, the Liverpool head coach and his coaching staff may give it a bit more thought.

In fairness, Jarell Quansah didn't do an awful lot wrong until his helpless own goal. In fact, he'd enjoyed a decent first-half performance, with one sliding challenge on Cole Palmer the highlight.

But when Virgil van Dijk's clearance ricocheted off his unlucky centre-back partner and gifted Chelsea a two-goal advantage, it sparked a downturn. Moments after the restart, Quansah overran the ball and despite winning the ball from Enzo Fernandez, the robust tackle earned him a booking. Then in stoppage-time, a late foul on Moises Caicedo gave Chelsea the chance to wrap up the win from the penalty spot. Palmer duly obliged.

In truth, Quansah was not aided by the pass from Dominik Szoboszlai, which gave Caicedo the chance to nip in. But ultimately, it will be a performance he will wish to forget. It was only the second time that the academy product started as a central defender in the Premier League title triumph The first was in the curtain-raiser at Ipswich Town when he was subbed at half-time.

Heading into the summer, there might be a decision to be made. It is far too early to suggest Quansah cannot become a firm part of Slot’s future plans. You do not get selected in England's senior squad unless you're a player of high calibre. But this campaign has meant his progress has stuttered after a breakthrough 2023-24.

It's why a loan switch next term could be prudent. In 2022-23, Quansah reaped the benefits of dropping to League One to play for Bristol Rovers. He could be rewarded similarly if he moved to another Premier League club or abroad, with Bundesliga clubs said to be keen. A switch to Germany has benefited plenty of Premier League players. The latest who could make a big-money move from Borussia Dortmund to England is Jamie Gittens. Meanwhile, former Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg thrived at Mainz 05 last season and is now part of a Brentford side pushing for a top-10 finish after being sold for £20 million. There are plenty more examples that can be given.

Virgil van Dijk is the undisputed first choice at Liverpool. His regular partner throughout the campaign has been Ibrahima Konate. That is unlikely to change next term despite Konate’s current deal expiring in 2026.

Quansah will not want to stagnate any further. He’ll be getting tested in training frequently but nothing compared to competitive games with the pressure that comes with it.

But if the 22-year-old was to depart on a temporary basis, Slot would not want to be left short. Joe Gomez is under contract but he is recovering from hamstring surgery, while he too could seek a move if he wishes for more regular minutes.

If Quansah was granted a loan then Liverpool would require more depth if they are serious about defending their Premier League title and challenging in Europe. Perhaps it could see their interest in Dean Huijsen accelerate.

The centre-back is highly coveted heading into the window after an impressive campaign at AFC Bournemouth. Juventus must be ruing selling the 20-year-old last summer for just £15 million. Huijsen, who has bagged three times in 33 games for the Cherries and is now a full Spain international, has a £50 million release clause.

That is a significant figure and the Reds would have to be convinced. Yet they will eventually need a successor for van Dijk. While Liverpool’s captain has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal, an heir apparent is required. And if there’s no inkling that Konate will commit his future, despite talks ongoing, he will also need to be replaced.

Last summer, Richard Hughes talked about the Reds been opportunistic in the transfer market following his appointment of sporting director. Snapping up Huijsen could be one that Liverpool look to snaffle ahead of supposed rival suitors Arsenal and Chelsea. And it would also allow Liverpool to potentially loan out Quansah to see him return in 2026 and push for a regular starting berth. Perhaps even he could head the other way to Bournemouth where Huijsen has developed so impressively under the tutelage of Andoni Iraola.