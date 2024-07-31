Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville | Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: One of the Reds targets is said to be on the move.

One of the names linked with Liverpool across the past few months is set to leave Leeds United to join West Ham.

Crysencio Summerville was a name on everyone’s lips last season as he scooped up the Player of the Season award in the Championship. Then, following their failure to achieve promotion, he stood out as the prime candidate to be snapped up by a Premier League club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Dutchman Arne Slot arriving and Liverpool primed to strengthen following his arrival, the 22-year-old was considered a target after netting 21 goals and providing 10 assists across all competitions and there’s no doubt that his style of play would suit Liverpool as a club.

However, he is on the verge of being signed by West Ham, according to Fabrizio Romano. He confirmed on X: ‘West Ham have reached an agreement with Crysencio Summerville on personal terms. The player said yes to contract and project. Negotiations underway between West Ham and Leeds United, after first bid revealed last week.’

Granted, any move for an attacker would have to see one of their five-man strike-force depart. Mohamed Salah is in the final year of his deal but he looks set to remain this season. Whereas Luis Diaz had been subject to some interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, but neither have had any concrete or reputable reporters tied to such claims.

Loading....