'The player said yes' - Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool target has agreed to leave Leeds United
One of the names linked with Liverpool across the past few months is set to leave Leeds United to join West Ham.
Crysencio Summerville was a name on everyone’s lips last season as he scooped up the Player of the Season award in the Championship. Then, following their failure to achieve promotion, he stood out as the prime candidate to be snapped up by a Premier League club.
With the Dutchman Arne Slot arriving and Liverpool primed to strengthen following his arrival, the 22-year-old was considered a target after netting 21 goals and providing 10 assists across all competitions and there’s no doubt that his style of play would suit Liverpool as a club.
However, he is on the verge of being signed by West Ham, according to Fabrizio Romano. He confirmed on X: ‘West Ham have reached an agreement with Crysencio Summerville on personal terms. The player said yes to contract and project. Negotiations underway between West Ham and Leeds United, after first bid revealed last week.’
Granted, any move for an attacker would have to see one of their five-man strike-force depart. Mohamed Salah is in the final year of his deal but he looks set to remain this season. Whereas Luis Diaz had been subject to some interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, but neither have had any concrete or reputable reporters tied to such claims.
Loading....
Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are all key performers and all five enjoyed strong campaigns last season. The minimum goal tally for each tally was 12 (Diaz) while the highest was 24 (Salah) as the goals were equally shared out. Ben Doak, the 18-year-old Scotsman, will likely head out on loan after a prolonged spell out of action to earn valuable experience but there’s also Fabio Carvalho for Slot to consider, who returned from two loan spells last season and has reportedly been targeted for a wide position this season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.