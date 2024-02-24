The £17m fee Liverpool must pay to replace Jurgen Klopp with Xabi Alonso alternative

Liverpool must stump up £17million to appoint Ruben Amorim as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement, according to reports.

The Sporting Lisbon manager has been touted as a possible option for the Reds this summer. Aged just 39, Amorim is closing in on his second Primeira Liga title since being appointed in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bitter rivals Benfica also stand in the way of Amorim lifting his third domestic cup as Lisbon boss - and fourth overall. The former midfielder is one of the most promising managers in Europe and Anfield chiefs reportedly have him on their shortlist to replace Klopp.

A 3-4-3 exponent, Amorim’s system is unique but his high-pressing style draws parallels to Klopp’s. However, question marks remain about whether he can cut it in a top league, with his reported £17million buyout clause also proving a potential stumbling block for Liverpool.

That is according to TeamTALK, who claim the Reds must stump up a sizable fee to land their man. The article claims Amorim is “enormously appreciated” by FSG and Chelsea were expressing interest before appointing Mauricio Pochettino.

Winning another Primeira Liga could trigger an approach from a Premier League heavyweight - providing they fork out the release clause. Announcing Amorim may not whet the appetite of Reds fans as much as former favourite Xabi Alonso.

Advertisement

Advertisement