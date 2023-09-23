Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus will be eyeing up another strong performance at Anfield as his side travel to face Liverpool this weekend. The attacker moved to the London club in the summer after a £38m deal was agreed to sign him from Ajax in what was a big coup for the Hammers.

After a slow start, Kudus exploded into life in the Europa League on Thursday night, netting a 70th minute goal to give his side the lead against TSC Bačka Topola before then going onto win 3-1. This summer had seen him linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and, most notably, Brighton. The Seagulls were set to sign the forward in a club-record deal after agreeing a deal, but he opted for a last-minute switch to the London Stadium.

Liverpool fans will be in a cautious mood given that the last time Kudus arrived at Anfield, he produced a dazzling finish that cannoned in off the crossbar to bring Ajax level in the group stages of last season’s Champions League.

The Reds eventually went onto win via a late Joel Matip goal on that occasion, but that game was many people’s first introduction to the Ghanaian attacker and that goal elevated his status and caught the attention of many around Europe.

Last season saw him net 18 goals and provide seven assists in total and he has since carried on his form into this campaign - he had already registered three goals and one assist for Ajax before moving to West Ham, as well as two goals for Ghana, which means he’s on a hot streak of seven goals and one assist in his last six starts.

Even if Bowen isn’t available to start, which would be a big blow, Kudus filled in on the right on Thursday night and his pace on the counter-attack could be a problem for Liverpool’s backline.

Kudus has had to bide his time so far having signed in late-August and it’s something that Moyes commented on following their win in Europe: “Really pleased he’s made a big contribution already.

“He’s still getting used to us and we’re still getting used to him, with the Premier League some players settle in very quickly, some take a bit of time, we’re going to give him more of an opportunity and hopefully we get the player we’ve brought in.”