Liverpool agreed a 10-year partnership with German manufacturer Adidas with shirt sales already significantly increasing.

Liverpool’s kit deal with Adidas could be worth more than expected, it has been claimed.

The Reds returned to partner with the German sports manufacturer at the start of August after their five-year agreement with American giants Nike came to a conclusion.

Liverpool penned a 10-year contract with agreement, with suggestions that is was worth more than £60 million per year. The 2025-26 season kits have proved highly popular with supporters. Within the first week of the home and away strip launch, sales increased by an eye-watering 700 per cent, with orders from 150 countries around the world.

Liverpool’s green third jersey, which they wore for Sunday’s 1-0 win at Burnley, has received rave reviews along with training gear available to purchase.

On the Adidas deal, Reds chief executive Billy Hogan said: “Everyone at the club is incredibly excited to welcome Adidas back into the LFC family. We have enjoyed fantastic success together in the past and created some of the most iconic LFC kits of all time.

“Adidas and Liverpool share an ambition of success and we couldn’t be more excited to partner together again as we look forward to creating more incredible kits to help drive on-pitch performance. We’d like to thank Nike for their support over the last five years and wish them well for the future.”

Bjørn Gulden, chief executive officer at Adidas, added: “We are extremely excited that Adidas and Liverpool Football Club are teaming up once again. The club is one of the biggest and most iconic names in world football with a huge fan base.

“The jerseys worn during previous partnerships are some of the greatest ever created. We are honoured to once again provide the players with cutting-edge technology to perform at the highest level and are looking forward to creating more classics for the fans.”

However, it has been claimed that Liverpool’s partnership with Adidas could surpass the figures estimated. Finance journalist Alex Miller has suggested that the figure is closer to £100 million per year - which totals £1 billion. Miller posted on X: “Liverpool's 10-year deal with @adidasfootball is worth a rumoured £1 billion.”

If Miller’s suggestion is true, it makes Liverpool’s kit deal with Adidas the joint-highest in the Premier League. Manchester City are said to bank £100 million from their 10-year partnership with Puma.

Manchester United signed a deal with Adidas worth £90 million per year. However, the Red Devils’ failure to qualify for the Champions League for this season means they have been hit with a £10 million penalty. Arsenal are partnered with Adidas and there are reports that they bank in the region of £75 million.