Liverpool and Newcastle United team news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Liverpool bid to clinch back-to-back victories for the first time in the 2022-23 Premier League season when they welcome Newcastle United to Anfield tonight.

The Reds made a slow start to the campaign and picked up just two points in their opening three games - following draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace before a dismal 2-1 loss to bitter rivals Manchester United.

However, Jurgen Klopp's men bounced back emphatically with a 9-0 thrashing of AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Now the Liverpool boss will demand his troops to build on that win.

The Reds' injury problems have been well-documented at the formative stage of the campaign.

Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Ibou Konate, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay will once again be unavailable.

Newcastle team news

Similarly to the Reds, Newcastle United - who are unbeaten in their opening four games - have several key men unavailable.

Callum Wilson has definitely been ruled out of the clash with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, £40 million January signing Bruno Guimaraes is doubtful for the trip to Anfield with a thigh issue.

As is Allan Saint-Maximin, who has started the season in scintillating form. The forward sustained with a hamstring injury in Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Wolves on Sunday - having netted a sublime late equaliser.

What's more, Eddie Howe has admitted that he is unsure Alexander Isak - who signed from Real Sociedad last week for a club-record £60 million - will be available for selection.

Isak is still waiting on a work permit.

Speaking at his pre-season press conference, Newcastle boss Howe said: "I still don't know. I desperately hope so.

"We're in the hands of other people so we hope it gets done before the game."

"The cut-off is 75 minutes before kick-off so it could go down to the wire."

Meanwhile, Emil Krafth is out for the long term after suffering an ACL injury against Tranmere Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Another player on the treatment table for a prolonged period is Jonjo Shelvey - meaning the midfielder will not get a chance to face his former club.