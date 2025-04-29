Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions with Ryan Gravenberch making a profound impact throughout the 2024-25 season.

Danny Murphy believes that Ryan Gravenberch has been the best midfielder in the Premier League this season - and hailed the Liverpool star’s impact.

Gravenberch has started all 35 games as the Reds were crowned champions of England for a record-equalling 20th time. He’s been a key cog in Arne Slot’s side and fulfilled all of his potential.

Gravenberch was signed by Liverpool in August 2023 from Bayern Munich for £34 million. He had endured a difficult year at the German giants, having shown his prowess after bursting through the ranks at Ajax. During his maiden campaign on Merseyside, Gravenberch was a bit-part player.

But after Slot succeeded Klopp in the Anfield hot seat, Gravenberch has been a revelation. After Liverpool missed out on signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, Gravenberch was deployed in the number-six role and thrived. That’s despite the Netherlands international operating in a more attacking position in recent years.

Murphy says that he made the same transition during his career and detailed the difficulties of doing so. And the ex-Liverpool man has been blown away by the performances that Gravenberch has delivered.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2 after the 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, which secured Liverpool the title, Murphy said: “Top players will embrace a new voice, especially an intelligent one. But it's more credit to Klopp for the environment he has set and mindset he gave them players.

“The character has always been there, the resilience. I do think that after not really making any signings, there was a bit of negativity and now can this squad push on. But he has had the best defender (Virgil van Dijk) in the Premier League - fit, flying and leading the team, the best striker in [Mo] Salah and the best midfielder in Gravenberch, who has been Slot's masterstroke.

“Slot will have seen him playing in that role for Ajax. It's not a completely new position but it's new in the division. He didn't play much last season, there was talk that Klopp didn't fancy him. Running from the ball and getting your team up the pitch from a deep-lying position is something he does really, really well and Slot obviously knew that. He has embraced it. He’s not looking at his shoulder to see whether he will be in the team. You have to take responsibility to get on the ball and he's constantly looking for it.

“I know from changing from an attacking midfielder to a defensive midfielder, you really have to concentrate on your discipline. It's really hard when your desire is to fo forward and you've got to sit. To come into the team when you're under the microscope - everyone was disappointed when they didn't sign Zubimendi. Is he going to be good enough? He grasped the opportunity. He has been brilliant.”

Gravenberch is only one of three Liverpool players to start every single game during the Premier League title triumph. Captain van Dijk and talisman Salah are the others, underlining Gravenberch’s importance to Slot’s set-up.