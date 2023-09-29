The former Arsenal striker spoke about the Liverpool star’s EA Sports FC 24 statistics in a recent interview.

Thierry Henry has drawn comparison between Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard following a recent interview.

The France U21 coach was being interviewed for a special video that was part of the build up for the video game EA Sports FC 24, which releases today.

He was asked to give his expert opinion on certain Premier League players and their in-game ratings, which included Salah in an interview with B/R Football.

When asked about the Liverpool star’s EA Sports FC 24 dribbling rating of 88, he replied “ONLY?” before comparing the Egyptian to the former Chelsea star.

“A lot of people do stuff that I call nonsense. Are you going to the goal or not? When Salah takes the ball, he goes! I always remember one guy: Eden Hazard. That’s what I call dribbling.”

“He didn’t showboat, he was going to goal. Eden, you could kick him, you could do whatever, he used to spin on people and go to goal.

“That’s for me what a dribbler is. I think that’s a bit low for Mo Salah, but primetime, I would’ve been there too,” he added.

Hazard is currently a free agent following his release from Real Madrid this summer, having played less than 400 minutes due to a long-term issue with his ankle.

The two-time Premier League champion and former PFA Player of the Year completed a big money transfer to Spain in 2019, but his dream move capitulated as he made just 76 appearances across four seasons.

Salah is enjoying a fine start to the new season with eight goal contributions in just seven games so far and he is continuing to see records along the way. His latest saw him become the only player in Premier League history to score or assist in 12 consecutive games on two occasions following his goal against West Ham over the weekend.

Furthermore, he recently drew level with the former Arsenal forward following his goal against LASK in the Europa League, as he netted a late third to secure a 3-1 victory in their first group game.