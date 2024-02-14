Last month, Jurgen Klopp shocked more than just Liverpool fans when he announced he will be stepping down as manager. The news came as a shock to the football world but the 56-year-old admitted he had made the club aware of his decision back in November.

Liverpool released a 25-minute long interview with Klopp, who explained he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season as he feels he is 'running out of energy'. The Reds are now pushing to give Klopp the ultimate send-off as they challenge for several trophies this season. Their first opportunity will come next weekend in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Since joining Liverpool in 2015 to replace Brendan Rodgers, Klopp has guided the Reds to winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup. Alongside his many personal honours, he was named The Best FIFA Men's Coach consecutively in 2019 and 2020. Klopp was also awarded the Freedom of the City of Liverpool in 2022.

After more than eight years of service to the club, his era is coming to an end, and Thierry Henry has weighed in on Klopp's decision to call time as Liverpool manager, comparing him to other great managers at successful clubs.

"Pep was at Barcelona, took a sabbatical year. Klopp is at Liverpool, is stopping. Xavi is at Barcelona, he is also stopping. Three great clubs. That’s a dream job normally and they are stopping. That tells you a story," the Arsenal icon told CBS Sports.

"The pressure, everybody has a voice, social media and whatnot. It is tough to be a manager and no one cares about you. You’re going to have to take care of yourself at one point.

"I understand that it’s very nice for fans and everybody involved, journalists, but do not think only about yourself and thinking that the Premier League will miss Klopp, that Liverpool will miss Klopp. We know that, we know that is true.

"But he was missing his family, he was missing his own time, he was missing his sanity. So good for him. When I got the news, I was like: ‘Good for you.'"

In his emotional announcement video, Klopp admitted he did not feel he could continue to 'do the job again and again and again' and despite his unwavering love for the club, this is a decision he is 'convinced' he has to make at this point in his life.