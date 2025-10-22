Florian Wirtz has still to score since joining Liverpool for a fee of £100 million from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank believes that Florian Wirtz is being judged too quickly at Liverpool.

The attacking midfielder joined the Reds for a fee of £100 million - which could reach £116 million - from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window. Wirtz is regarded as a generational talent in Germany, having plundered 57 goals and 63 assists in 197 appearances at Leverkusen. He was part of the Die Werkself side that claimed the Bundesliga for the first time without losing a game in the 2023-24 season.

Since moving to Liverpool, though, Wirtz has still to break his goal duck and has registered only a solitary assist. It’s led to the 22-year-old finding himself under scrutiny given the money that the Reds paid.

Frank gives verdict on Wirtz

Frank was asked whether Tottenham’s Xavi Simons, signed for £51 million from RB Leipzig, is having the same issues as Wirtz, having also yet to net. Ahead of Spurs’ Champions League clash against Monaco, Frank said: "I think that's a very good question. Also, a very good comparison with Wirtz, who is also a very good player, just like Xavi. A very good player coming into a couple of things - new country, new club, new city. You just need to settle in, and it is part of it.

"We are all getting judged every game. But we also need to see the little bit bigger perspective and see it over time. I always look for glimpses and bits and pieces we are working at. So, for example, Xavi, I think there were some good bits. I worked with him and asked him to be more arriving in the box, which, when I looked back at the game, he did.

"Was there a big eye-catching moment? No, but there were good glimpses. So I think it's constantly going a little bit in the right direction."

Wirtz has started Liverpool’s past two matches on the bench but could be in line to return to the line-up for tonight’s Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt. The Reds are aiming to arrest a four-match losing streak after a 2-1 defeat by Manchester United.

Arne Slot unconcerned about Wirtz

Speaking on Wirtz before the reverse, head coach Arne Slot told Sky Sports: “If you've been brought in for so much money, people look mainly at goals and assists, but I can tell you he could be on six or seven assists already.

"If you look at the passes he's played to his team-mates which unfortunately didn't lead to goals, one of the greatest examples is the Chelsea game where after one minute [since coming on] he had this great flick to Mo Salah.

"For Mo, this is 99 times out of 100 a goal. I have to say 98 out of 100 because the last time he got a ball like this was against Atletico Madrid from Florian Wirtz, but Mo hit the post.

"He's been a bit unlucky with the finishing when he's given his team-mates chances but, in general for a 22-year-old, it's quite normal that you have to adjust to going to another country let alone going to the Premier League."

Legendary Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is also confident that Wirtz will show his quality. “His [Wirtz’s] quality is so outstanding. The discussions are a bit exaggerated,” Klopp told Sport.de.

“Liverpool just lost three games in a row, which is unusual. But that’s also normal in life. And that’s why such things are discussed there. “Now I’ve been in the middle of such discussions long enough and can say: nothing could interest people there less than the public discussions. [Wirtz is] a once-in-a-century talent, and at some point, he’ll show that in every game again, just as he did at Leverkusen.”