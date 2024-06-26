Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool transfer rumours: The Reds have been linked with a move for one of Euro 2024’s most exciting players.

Glen Johnson believes Liverpool cannot let go of Luis Diaz for ‘any cost’ this summer - despite reports of a move away.

The Colombian has had two-and-a-half-years at the club since signing from Porto and has become the club’s first choice left-sided attacker after the Sadio Mane-era. Yet, he has been criticised for his end product which has seen him net one in every four games compared to Mane’s one in every two and a half games.

New boss Arne Slot is yet to see his new squad in the flesh as international competitions continue to dominate the football world. It seems as if no major decisions will be made on the squad until the start of pre-season which is always key for a new boss. Diaz has been targeted by Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona. We reported yesterday that news in Spain claims they are hoping Al-Hilal will bid enough for winger Raphinha, which would give the Spanish club funds to move forward with a deal for Diaz.

Speaking to Betfred, Johnson revealed that Diaz is one player that Liverpool cannot afford to lose, despite reports of a potential move. “They can’t let him go at any cost. He’s one of the most exciting players that Liverpool have and he causes defenders all sorts of problems. I know it’s hard to compete against some clubs, especially when the likes of Barcelona come knocking, but I’d be surprised if the move is something that Luis even wants himself currently.”

If Diaz does move on, the search for a talented left-sided attacker should lead them to Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, who has been linked with a move. His release clause of £46m is well documented but it will be hugely difficult to prise him away from Spain given his affinity for playing in the Basque country and his strong ties to the club and the league.