Three players could miss Liverpool clash against Everton after training ground update

Liverpool vs Everton team news ahead of the Merseyside derby at Anfield,

One of the biggest games of the Premier League season takes place on Saturday when Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby (12.30 BST).

The city’s bragging rights will be up for grabs at Anfield and both outfits have started the 2025-26 campaign brightly.

Liverpool have won all five games so far. They have left it late on each occasion, with Virgil van Dijk powering home a 92nd-minute header to earn a 3-2 triumph over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League earlier this week.

Arne Slot’s Premier League champions had a significant squad overhaul in the summer transfer window and it is why they have not opened the campaign in scintillating fashion. But they have shown the mentality required to defend their title.

Everton, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their past four games. After a difficult few years battling financial issues and relegation battles, the feelgood factor has returned among the Blues. The move to the state-of-the-art Hill Dickinson Stadium has gone down a storm while David Moyes has been excellent since being reappointed manager earlier this year. Everton also underwent widespread changes to their squad, adding attacking quality with Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Moyes has never won at Anfield as a manager despite having 20 attempts. Before Liverpool’s 1-0 win in the fixture last term, with the late Diogo Jota scoring, Moyes said that he was ‘fed up’ of his record.

However, Everton could head into the showdown without two key defenders. The club uploaded training photos from Finch Farm and it was no surprise that Jarrad Branthwaite was absent. The Toffees centre-back is still recovering from a hamstring complaint.

Meanwhile, Vitalii Mykolenko was also not spotted. The left-back returned from international duty with Ukraine earlier this month, having had a groin issue that saw him miss Everton’s opening two games of the season. James Garner has deputised at full-back and been excellent.

Adam Aznou, signed from Bayern Munich, was on the bench in the 0-0 draw against Aston Villa. However, he is only aged 19 and still to make his Premier League debut so it’s likely that Garner will continue if Mykolenko is absent.

Liverpool, meanwhile, may have a clean bill of health. The only player sidelined for the Atletico triumph was Curtis Jones. However, Reds head coach Slot revealed that the midfielder was due to return to training on the morning of the Atletico game. Liverpool will have to assess the fitness of the Toxteth-born Jones.

Alexander Isak made his debut against Atletico. The £125 million British record signing played for 58 minutes as he works his way to full fitness. Slot admitted he was pleasantly surprised by the condition of Isak but insisted he will still not be ready to play 90 minutes against Everton.