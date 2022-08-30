Three transfer targets who could solve Liverpool’s midfield issues

The Reds need to act fast if they are to beat the 11pm transfer deadline on Thursday, September 1.

Could Liverpool hijack the Frenkie De Jong deal? Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been given the green light from the owners to sign a new midfielder - if they can find the right candidate.

Following a slow start to the season, Liverpool look set to dip into the market with only two days to go in the transfer window.

Klopp and his backroom staff need to act fast if they are to beat the 11pm deadline on Thursday, September 1

So why are Liverpool so late to the party?

Injury crisis

With Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita injured before the opening Premier League fixture against Fulham, the Reds were looking short on numbers in the middle of the pitch.

When Thiago Alcantara went down in the 51st minute against the Cottagers clutching his hamstring it was not the ideal situation for Klopp and his men.

Liverpool pair Harvey Elliott, left, and Thiago Alcantara. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

With Thiago prone to picking up injuries throughout his career, the squad needs a world class back up midfielder who is able to step in when needed.

This is usually the role of Keita, but, since signing for Liverpool in 2018, the Guinea international has been injured 16 times.

Ageing players

Klopp often started with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago as his midfield three last season and did so for the first game of the campaign this year.

However, with Henderson and Thiago both in their 30’s, Liverpool fans want to freshen up the often reliable starting midfield three with some younger talent.

Whilst Jones, Harvey Elliot and summer signing Fabio Carvalho are all exciting young prospects who can play in the central midfield position, they are not yet the finished article

At the other end of the spectrum, James Milner has years of experience in the Premier League, playing over 500 games in the competition and is now 36 years old and far from his prime.

Three potential signing

Jude Bellingham - The 19 year old burst onto the scene after his move to German outfit Borussia Dortmund from hometown club Birmingham City. The highly rated English midfielder has already made 15 appearances for his country despite his young age and has been heavily linked with Liverpool all summer.

Dortmund look eager to keep their hands on their man however, with potential buyers having to pay around £80million to tempt the former Bundesliga champions into selling.

He looks unlikely in the summer window but reports suggest there is already a verbal agreement in place for a January move.

Frenkie De Jong - After building a name for himself at Ajax, De Jong was bought by Barcelona in the summer of 2019 and has continued to show his class.

Despite his form, the Spanish giants are in a financial crisis and are looking to offload the midfield maestro.

Manchester United and Chelsea have both courted the Netherlands international, but could the recent interest from Liverpool tempt the player to come to Merseyside?

Youri Tielemans - The Leicester City number eight only has one year left on his contract and has made it clear he wants to leave the club for a new challenge.

With the Reds in desperate need of a proven midfielder this could be a perfect signing for Klopp.