Liverpool are running out of time to add another midfielder to their depleted engine room.

With less than 48 hours left of the summer transfer window, Liverpool have kicked into the higher gears as they push to see at least one more signing through the door before Friday’s deadline.

The Reds have been left in a vulnerable position since the departure of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Before the acquisition of Wataru Endō, they had just one natural defensive midfielder in the form of Stefan Bajcetic and even with the Japanese international on board, the holding position still looks thin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After missing out on both Moisés Caicedo and long-standing target Roméo Lavia, Liverpool have been revisiting previous transfer links, including Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch. Initially, the Bundesliga side were reluctant to part ways with the 21-year-old, but he now seems the most likely appointment for the Reds.

Discussions between the two parties have been reignited and Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest, suggesting some positive news could be emerging today.

“Liverpool are preparing a formal bid. They contacted Bayern on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the situation with Gravenberch. Now, we are able to say that Liverpool are preparing an official bid for Gravenberch, they want to try,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“The message they received from Bayern is not something negative, so Bayern are still looking for a midfielder and that’s crucial to letting Gravenberch go. Thursday’s going to be a crucial day for Gravenberch to Liverpool, so watch out for that one.”

Advertisement

Advertisement