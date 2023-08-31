‘Thursday’s going to be crucial’ — Fabrizio Romano drops huge update on Liverpool midfield pursuit
Liverpool are running out of time to add another midfielder to their depleted engine room.
With less than 48 hours left of the summer transfer window, Liverpool have kicked into the higher gears as they push to see at least one more signing through the door before Friday’s deadline.
The Reds have been left in a vulnerable position since the departure of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Before the acquisition of Wataru Endō, they had just one natural defensive midfielder in the form of Stefan Bajcetic and even with the Japanese international on board, the holding position still looks thin.
Advertisement
Advertisement
After missing out on both Moisés Caicedo and long-standing target Roméo Lavia, Liverpool have been revisiting previous transfer links, including Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch. Initially, the Bundesliga side were reluctant to part ways with the 21-year-old, but he now seems the most likely appointment for the Reds.
Discussions between the two parties have been reignited and Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest, suggesting some positive news could be emerging today.
“Liverpool are preparing a formal bid. They contacted Bayern on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the situation with Gravenberch. Now, we are able to say that Liverpool are preparing an official bid for Gravenberch, they want to try,” he said on his YouTube channel.
“The message they received from Bayern is not something negative, so Bayern are still looking for a midfielder and that’s crucial to letting Gravenberch go. Thursday’s going to be a crucial day for Gravenberch to Liverpool, so watch out for that one.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gravenberch has already communicated with Bayern that he wants to leave this summer, despite only joining from Ajax last June. His time on the pitch has been more limited than he would have liked since the move and he is looking to secure a more prominant role, which could be given to him at Anfield, if Liverpool are able to strike a deal in time.