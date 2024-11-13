Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The controversy surrounding suspended Premier League referee David Coote has dominated headlines this week.

Gary Neville has condemned the video appearing to involve suspended referee David Coote but believes the official isn’t ‘anti-Liverpool’.

After another successful weekend in the league for Liverpool, Premier League referee Coote has been suspended by the PGMOL following the emergence of a video on social media. The clip appears to show Coote firing derogatory comments towards former Reds manage rJurgen Klopp and Liverpool in an expletive conversation with another man.

In the video, Coote appears to call Klopp a swear word while also referencing his nationality while also using a swear word when describing Liverpool. A new update has emerged claiming the referee has reportedly accepted that the viral footage is genuine, although he does not recall the context of the conversation filmed several years ago, according to The Mirror.

And now, after a few days of social media silence, we’ve received comments from Neville on the situation, speaking on the US Overlap episode. The Sky Sports pundit said: "He's called Jurgen Klopp the C-word, which is obviously an aggressive word, but I didn't see anything within his words that he had influenced Liverpool in the wrong way or was trying to do Liverpool over...

“There’s a line, he’s stepped over the line. Referees, held to a high bar and he’s got to stop refereeing in the Premier League. However, I don’t feel comfortable with that. (Coote losing his livelihood). I don’t believe David Coote is anti-Liverpool.

“I could give you the name of 3 referees I didn’t like, that I thought were against us during my career. But I never thought they were corrupt…I just thought they didn’t get on with me. I feel players know that. The worst words in the video were said by the guy next to him.”

The weekly edition of the Overlap’s ‘Stick to Football’ is set to air on Thursday morning, which will give the panel, including Jamie Carragher a chance to comment on the situation. In fact, he took to X to confirm he has been quiet after one fan claimed himself and Neville were ‘sell-outs’.

He replied: ‘No, what we have learned is you & plenty of others are desperate for attention by throwing our names in your tweets about any controversy in football. I gave my opinion on it @WeAreTheOverlap yesterday morning, it drops tomorrow. I’m sure you’ll see it!’