Tottenham star hails Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as one of the Premier League greats

Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski has named Mohamed Salah as the third best winger in Premier League history.

Kulusevski, 23, also praised the Liverpool star who has started the season in fine form with 16 goal contributions in 17 games for Jurgen Klopp's side.

He's also one goal away from reaching 150 in the Premier League - a feat that has only been achieved by 10 players in the competition's history.

And his legacy is already secured and it's clear he is incredibly highly-rated by his fellow professionals, as Kulusevski praised him when giving reasons behind his top five list: “At number three I have to say Mo Salah,” the 23-year-old told TNT Sports.

“Because every season he scores at least 20, 25 goals, 20 assists. Unbelievable player year after year, you can see how hard he works. He’s a great player and one of the best in the history of the Premier League.”

In terms of his top five list of all-time Premier League wingers, he revealed he also had Gareth Bale at five, Willian at four, then Salah who was beaten out by Cristiano Ronaldo and Eden Hazard.

Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or while at United, and Hazard won several individual awards alongside his two Premier League titles, but there's no doubting Salah has the better goalscoring record out of the list of players across their respective Premier League careers.

Since Salah arrived in England in 2017, he has been among the best attackers in the country and has averaged 31 goals a season across his six full seasons at the club.

At his current rate of scoring this season, he should reach that rate once again and his exceptional levels of consistency show that, even at 31, he is still one of the best around and a move away to Saudi Arabia would surely be a waste of his vast talents.