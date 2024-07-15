Getty Images

Euro 2024: The final saw the limelight shined on Kyle Walker but his treatment compared to Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold is certainly questionable.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England fans have questioned the differing treatment of Kyle Walker compared to the criticism of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has faced after the Euro 2024 final.

Spain triumphed in Berlin but both goals came from the right-hand side were Walker was playing as a conventional right-back, while Alexander-Arnold watched on from the side lines. In fact, Switzerland’s goal also came from his side and he was also guilty of being the last defender to get out against Slovenia which allowed them to open the scoring - but there has been little to no criticism from pundits, ex-players or anyone in the media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While no-one is disputing his efforts for England across his 90-game career, he has been one player who has escaped true criticism while Alexander-Arnold has had to face it for years, for far less. One moment were this was abundantly clear was when the Liverpool right-back, prior to the Qatar World Cup in 2022, was asked directly by ITV in an interview about his level of defending during the 2022/23 season at the time. It was highly unorthodox and it was a video that came across as overly harsh from the experienced Gabriel Clarke.

After being asked about how he felt he had defended up until that point during that season, he replied. “I would say there’s been a lot of spotlight on it. I’d say there’s been a massive magnifying glass on that aspect of my game. I would say for me, like any part of my game, I think there’s improvements to be made. There’re decisions that I could have made better. There’re instances where I could have defended a lot better. But at the same time I think there have been instances where I’ve defended really well.

“I think a lot of people like to shout about the mistakes and the ones that I could have done better on rather than the ones I have defended well on. That’s just the way it is. You defend three well and then one bad and they have a big chance and then there it is; I’ve had a bad defensive game.”

Alexander-Arnold was entrusted only in midfield by Gareth Southgate, a position in which he has little familiarity with at the top level. Fans were further angered when the England boss moved to a back five in defence, which would have allowed him to play a perfect role as a right wing-back, that would have had Walker play behind him. Instead, Bukayo Saka was drafted instead which came with differing levels of success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All this time, people have claimed that the Liverpool man can’t play right-back for England because he is a defensive liability yet Walker has never been a perfect defender and has been at fault for many more incidents than we expected, all while not providing any attacking quality going the other way.