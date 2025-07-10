Arsenal have signed Martin Zubimendi a year after Liverpool were unsuccessful in their pursuit of the midfielder.

Troy Deeney has claimed that Liverpool ‘weren’t too disheartened’ by failing to sign Martin Zubimendi.

The midfielder was the Reds’ top transfer target in Arne Slot’s first transfer window last summer. Liverpool were willing to meet Zubimendi’s release clause of £51 million in his Real Sociedad contract.

However, the Spain international - who helped his country win Euro 2024 - opted against leaving his boyhood club. But just a year after Liverpool’s failed pursuit, Zubimendi had a change of heart. He has departed Sociedad and joined the Reds’ Premier League rivals Arsenal in a deal worth £60 million.

What’s been said

However, Liverpool were not impacted by their unsuccessful move for Zubimendi as they cruised to the English championship in Slot’s maiden campaign as head coach - with Arsenal finishing as runners-up for a third successive season. And speaking on talkSPORT, Deeney has suggested that the Reds, in hindsight, believe that Zubimendi might have slowed their play down too much.

The former Watford striker said: “I think it's an improvement (for Arsenal) from a ball-playing type of place. I don't think he has the energy plus the defensive awareness. From what I understand from people at Liverpool, they weren't too disheartened by not getting him. They thought he would slow their game down too much. So it will be interesting how [Mikel] Arteta brings him into the fray.”

Liverpool’s answer

Liverpool’s answer to missing out on Zubimendi was to deploy Ryan Gravenberch in the number-six position - which proved highly fruitful. Despite being inexperienced in the role, Gravenberch was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and started every game en route to the title.

On Gravenberch’s impact, Slot said: “I spoke to most of the players, maybe to all of them, in their summer break. And one of the things Alexis said to me – and I also felt the same about it – is that he has no problem playing as a No.6, he did quite well the season before, but he prefers to play with a No.6 behind him. And I think that gets the best out of him. That’s also why we were interested in signing a No.6.

“Ryan came back one or two days earlier and that way he could play the Manchester United game [in the USA] in that position and I immediately liked it because he was so comfortable on the ball.

“If you watch this game back, there is one moment where we played the ball towards him and there was someone who tried to press him and he just used his body, and the player that pressed him didn’t see him back for a few seconds. I immediately felt that would be a good asset to have.

“And then we had to find out during the first games in the season if he was defensively strong enough. But he definitely was and I think he is now one of the players that has the most interceptions and all these kinds of things.

“That’s also a team dynamic, because if the front three don’t work enough, it’s hard for a No.6 to win the ball back. But he is having all the ingredients to play in that position really well. Maybe what he could add to his game is maybe one- or two-touch play and find even more players in between the lines. Maybe he can take Virgil [van Dijk] as an example because Virgil is, for me, our best player in that part, finding players in between the lines. But he has done great, Ryan, that’s for sure.”