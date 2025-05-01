Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool failed in their pursuit to sign Martin Zubimendi and now Arsenal are reportedly closing in on signing the midfielder.

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has remained tight-lipped over the future of Martin Zubimendi after Liverpool’s failed pursuit.

Arne Slot put the midfielder at the top of his wish list during his first summer as Reds boss. Zubimendi, who helped Spain win Euro 2024, was identified as someone who could add more control to Liverpool’s engine room.

While the Reds were prepared to pay his £51 million release clause, Zubimendi could not be prised away from his boyhood club Sociedad. But less than a year after Liverpool’s interest, the 26-year-old could be heading to the Premier League.

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks over signing the Basque native in the summer transfer window. However, Aperribay would not comment on the Txuri-Urdin talisman’s future and whether they have ‘tried to raise’ his release clause with a new contract. The Sociedad chief insisted that the only thing they are focusing on is a strong ending to the season.

Aperribay said via Radio Marca Donostia: 'We'll see what happens. All I ask of him is one last effort to qualify for Europe and whatever happens, will happen in June. There's no point in speculating now about whether he'll be there. He's had several opportunities to leave and he'll make the decision he wants, because he'll have more options. I don't remember our last conversation. When I talk to him, it's more about goals, pushing.

“There's one month left, and we're playing against opponents who can beat us, but we can also beat them all. There are no easy or difficult matches. Martin is part of that. I don't know if it's difficult for him to stay. We haven't tried to raise the clause. Don't think contracts are negotiated like that. It's more a matter of willpower. If he wants to continue the conversation, it will last five minutes. I don't know if it's difficult.”

On his decision to turn down Liverpool, Zubimendi previously explains via El Diario Vasco: “I went on vacation, and it caught me by surprise. It wasn’t something I had planned. I reacted when the situation arose. It was an uncomfortable time for me but I weighed the pros and cons and concluded that the best option was to stay. I don’t believe in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunities. If you’re good and want to achieve something, it will come to you. There’s no need to rush.

“I looked at my personal progression, who I am, and the club’s project. I stayed because I knew this season would be important for me in the team, and I still had steps to take. It wasn’t that hard of a decision. There were many reasons for my decision, but I was selfish and thought about what was best for me – and that was staying.”

While Liverpool did not sign Zubimendi, they have still cruised to the Premier League title in Slot’s maiden season. The Reds head coach opted to deploy Ryan Gravenberch in the position that was earmarked for Zubimendi. Gravenberch has been one of Liverpool’s best performers this season, starting every league game.