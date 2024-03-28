Manchester City could be without key figures John Stones and Kyle Walker for their clash with Arsenal this weekend as neither were spotted in training today.

Liverpool's two title rivals will face off against each other at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon in what could be an important moment for Jurgen Klopp's side. Just hours before that game Liverpool will face Brighton at Anfield and will hope to secure a crucial three points to pull away at the top of the table.

However, there are major doubts for Pep Guardiola's side heading into the game after the international break. While there were question marks alongside no less than seven players, Sky Sports News' coverage of their training today confirmed that doubtful players such as Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish were spotted in training - but there was no sighting of key defensive trio Manuel Akanji, John Stones and Kyle Walker.

The trio have been instrumental to their successes and all three suffered injuries whilst on international duty with Switzerland and England respectively. If those three aren't available, it will leave Guardiola to field a backline that will likely consist of Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake. There was one boost for City as keeper Ederson, who came off during the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on March 10, was seen training and he could make a return after sitting out of Brazil's international fixtures. But Guardiola will speak to the media on Friday afternoon to confirm the latest team news.