Alexander Isak is set to join Liverpool imminently after a deal was agreed with Newcastle United in the final 24 hours of the window

It emerged in the early hours of Monday morning that a £125m fee had been agreed between the clubs, with the Magpies climbing down from their not for sale stance and reducing their demand for £150m.

Liverpool did have a £110m plus add-ons bid rejected earlier in the window but the £125m is a fixed fee with no add-ons included. Isak had publicly expressed a desire to leave St James’ Park after accusing the club of breaking promises to him.

The Magpies have signed Nick Woltemade and a deal has also been agreed to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford. Signing two strikers has meant Isak was able to get his move to Anfield, as he will join up with his teammates after the international break.

Two things Alexander Isak did before Liverpool deal was agreed

Reporting on the deal, Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele revealed Isak got a haircut on Sunday in order to look his best for the announcement of his move to Anfield. He said on X: “Told Alexander Isak will sign a six-year deal at Liverpool and a medical is scheduled for the morning.

“The champions will pay total package £125m. He has had a haircut today to look sharp for the official pictures. Later, Liverpool will push for Marc Guehi too.”

Sky Sports reported on Monday morning that Isak also stayed in a hotel around 20 minutes from Anfield on Sunday in anticipation of a move being done. He is undergoing a medical on Monday morning with his arrival at the club imminent.

His six-year deal is to be signed before an official announcement is to follow. Liverpool do have time to get everything sealed before the 7pm transfer deadline.

What has been said about Liverpool’s move for Alexander Isak

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville said Isak was one of the best strikers in the world on Sunday, just a few hours before it emerged that a deal had been agreed for the Sweden international to move to Liverpool.

He said: “If they can get [Marc] Guehi and Isak through the door – they’re two starting players, and Isak’s one of the top centre-forwards in the world.

“He’s a real player. He’s the one player that I’ve seen [William] Saliba and Gabriel and [Virgil] Van Dijk a real hard time over the last couple of seasons. He’s really caused them problems. He’s a different level player.”

He added: “For Liverpool to be on nine points after the two games they’ve just had, and to think that those two could be entering the building, they’ll be absolutely buzzing and confident as hell.”

Isak will turn out for Sweden during the international break and could make his Liverpool debut at Burnley in a couple of weeks. His Anfield debut could be against Everton in the Merseyside derby.