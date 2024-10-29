Liverpool transfer news: The Sporting striker is one player wanted by the likes of Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon attacker Viktor Gyokeres but they will face competition from Europe’s elite.

Forwards are always in high-demand and goals are the most expensive commodity in football but it is a position that is mostly secure at Liverpool. Despite having a six-man attack that has options in each of the three attacking roles, there are doubts over the likes of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, for differing reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salah could exit at the end of his current deal which would lose the club 30-40 goals a season which would need replacing while Nunez has failed to grasp hold of the striker role as a first-choice across two seasons at the club. One player who could certainly be a success in their attack is Gyokeres, who has been in tremendous form for over a year.

According to Florian Plettenburg, a move for the Swedish international is ‘very likely’ for next season which is news that will put top clubs on notice. Posting on X, he said: ‘Been told despite a release clause set at €100m, there is an agreement that Viktor #Gyökeres can leave @SportingCP next summer for €60-70m A move in the winter is currently not planned.

‘A transfer in the summer is very likely. In England, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are specifically interested in the 26 y/o. #LFC#CFC All of the teams are informed about the transfer agreement. 18 goals and 7 assists this season yet. Top striker.’

Loading....

His record has been sublime; since joining Sporting from Coventry he has netted 57 times and provided 19 assists in just 64 games. The 1.87m forward netted 43 times and provided 15 assists across 50 games last season and is one of Europe’s deadliest frontmen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With plenty of interest, Gyokeres will likely have his pick of the ‘top clubs’ if he continues his form; he has 14 goals and four assists in 14 games so far and even if he sees a reduction in goal contributions, it is clear that a move away is likely for next summer.