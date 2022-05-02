Villarreal are hoping to pull off a huge upset against Liverpool, and they have been given mixed fitness news ahead of Tuesday’s semi-final second leg.

The Reds managed to establish a solid advantage in the first leg at Anfield, winning 2-0 last week, but they have a job to finish in Spain.

Villarreal are still full of belief heading into the second leg, and at this stage of the competition, it’s not over until it’s over.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be well aware of that, determined to finish the job properly, though they will face a potentially strengthened Yellows side.

Villarreal welcomed star striker Gerard Moreno back to training this morning.

Moreno has missed much of the season with different hamstring issues, and he has been out for the last two weeks with his latest issue.

The striker is now in contention ahead of Tuesday night, and the same can be said of both Francis Coquelin and Raul Albiol, who both picked up knocks at Anfield.

Both players missed Villarreal’s defeat to Alaves over the weekend, but they are now back in training.

In more concerning news for Unai Emery, Arnaut Danjuma, who is Villarreal’s top scorer in the Champions League this season, missed training this morning.

The Dutchman missed a large spell of action earlier this season and is struggling from aggravating the same area in his right foot.

Villarreal also know they will be without Yeremy Pino, who has been out over recent weeks, and former Liverpool man Alberto Moreno, who has a long-term knee issue.

This is mixed news for the Yellow Submarine, who face a big task to turn things around against a Liverpool side on fire.

But if Moreno does feature, his presence might outweigh the potential loss of Danjuma.