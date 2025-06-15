Liverpool leapfrogged Bayern Munich to agree a deal to sign Florian Wirtz for an initial fee of £100 million.

Vincent Kompany has refused to comment on Bayern Munich’s transfer plans amid their failure to sign Florian Wirtz.

The attacking midfielder is poised to join Liverpool after a breakthrough in negotiations was made with Bayer Leverkusen. The Reds will pay a club-record £100 million, which could rise to £16 million if certain add-ons are achieved.

Liverpool’s swoop for Wirtz, regarded as one of the best prospects in Europe, came as a surprise. The 22-year-old has long been expected to join Bayern Munich this summer, while Manchester City were also heavily linked. But the Reds entered the race for Wirtz’s signature and leapfrogged their two chief rivals. It is a blow to Bayern, who are already losing Leroy Sane after the Club World Cup to Galatasaray, while Thomas Muller will also depart at the end of his contract.

What’s been said

The Bundesliga champions start the newly-expanded tournament against Auckland City in Cincinnati on Sunday (17.00 BST). Kompany spoke at a press conference ahead of the game - but was in no mood to discuss transfers. He said via bullinews.com: “Not a topic for me at the moment. My focus is on the tournament - the solution doesn't have to come now. We are well-equipped. A few players are out with injuries, but we have a really good squad together and we're excited for the tournament.”

However, Bayern director for sport Max Eberl did lift the lid on the club’s failure to sign Wirtz. He said via German newspaper SV: "I don't know if we could have paid the price that Liverpool now apparently has to pay, It was clear, the entire club communicated, that the player was outstanding. And that we could very well have imagined him moving to FC Bayern. Now he's decided differently, even though the talks were very good. Everyone was at the table. But Florian decided otherwise. That's how it is in the transfer market.

"In the first step, you say: 'Damn it.' But one door closes, another opens. Now we'll reposition ourselves for the future. Florian will make his way at Liverpool. Now we're trying to find another outstanding player who will be successful with us."

Kimmich stance

However, Bayern vice-captain Joshua Kimmich - who is Wirtz’s international team-mate - did admit that the club will need attacking reinforcements this summer. He said: "You'll have to ask the club what their plans are. Of course, you have the feeling that we could do something – with Flo (Wirtz) not coming, with Leroy leaving, with Thomas leaving.”

Wirtz is expected to become one of four early summer signings for Premier League champions Liverpool. His former Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong has already been signed by the Reds for £29.5 million to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Last summer, the club agreed a deal to sign Giorgia Mamardashvili from Valencia for up to £29 million. The goalkeeper stayed at the Spanish side for the 2024-25 season.

In addition, Liverpool have their eyes on Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth, who could cost a fee of around £45 million. The Cherries are currently in the process of replacing the left-back with Adrien Truffert from Rennes.