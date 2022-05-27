“So my dad is driving me to Paris. He’s going to watch it in the pub when I go in to the Stade de France. I feel a bit bad."

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League this Saturday at the Stade De France, with the Reds aiming to win the competition for their seventh time.

Having lost the 2018 final to the Spanish side, this is the perfect opportunity for Jurgen Klopp’s men to get revenge.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos will be aiming for the club’s record 14th Champions League triumph.

Thousands of Liverpool supporters will be heading to Paris for the momentous occasion, we caught up with some of the fans outside Anfield and asked about their thoughts on the big game.

Who is travelling to Paris for the final?

One fan named Peter said he will be travelling from his holiday for the game: “I’ll be watching it in Paris, I fly into Paris in the morning. I go on holiday tomorrow, fly into Paris from Crete and then I’m back there on the Sunday."

Asked how he managed to get away from his family for the game, Peter smiled and said: “It happens, doesn’t it? You can’t miss it.”

Another supporter, named Jack, finally managed to get his hands on some tickets, he said: “We got a ticket, we didn’t get one in the ballot through the club unfortunately. We had to go through UEFA with my mate.

"We got one on Wednesday luckily, so we are going to go anyway to be fair. Travel tonight, get to Folkestone, straight over to Paris Friday then just hit it. Can’t wait for it!”

Sarah has managed to persuade her dad to drive to Paris for the occasion, saying: “So my dad is driving me, we are going to have a little sightseeing trip as we go and he’s going to watch it in the pub when I go in [to the Stade de France], I feel a bit bad. He asked, ‘did you get me a ticket?’ I said, ‘couldn’t get one, sorry’.”

What are some of the supporters’ thoughts on the clash?

A fan called Ryan told us how he is feeling: “Can’t even say the words mate, just fantastic. Just wished last Sunday went a bit better for us but we can’t win it all can we? We’ve got to let other people have a chance haven’t we.”

A young Red named Alfie was certainly excited for the game: “Very excited thinking we can get our seventh Champions League title and we just want them to win against Real Madrid and that’s all we need.”