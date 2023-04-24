Liverpool currently have several players out on loan gaining valuable first team experience in the Football League and across Europe, including one midfielder who has been lighting up Scottish football.

Leighton Clarkson joined Aberdeen on a season long deal last summer having made just one senior appearance for the Merseyside club in the EFL Cup before moving to Blackburn Rovers for the first half of the 2021/22 campaign. The 21-year old has been a key figure at Pittodrie under current caretaker gaffer Barry Robson and former boss Jim Goodwin and has scored four league goals for the Dons.

What has been most impressive though is that all four of his Scottish Premiership goals have been nominated for the club’s Goal of the Season award and it’s easy to see why when watching them. You can see all of the Liverpool loanee’s strikes in the highlights package video produced by the club for their awards ceremony here:

Clarkson’s first goal came in a 4-1 home win over St Mirren back in August and it was a superb strike from 20-yards that earned him comparisons to Reds icon Steven Gerrard at the time. The midfielder had the ball rolled into his path by Matty Kennedy before unleashing a first time strike that left Trevor Carson in the St Mirren goal with no chance. Not only that, but it came on the loanees debut for the Dons.

It wasn’t long before he was back amongst the goals and was once again being described as Gerrard-esq when he curled in a beautiful free kick from 25 yards which proved to be the deciding goal in a 1-0 win away to St Johnstone. His strike was pinpoint accurate for the top corner and secured all three points for the Dons.

The England youth international netted in a Scottish League cup tie away to Annan Athletic but his next Scottish Premiership goal came in November and, although it was just as memorable as the previous two, couldn ‘t have been more different technically. A break up the pitch against Hibs saw Marley Watkins pick out the midfielder at the far post before he deceived the keeper with his first touch and then skillfully back-heeled into the net from six yards.

Just before Christmas he was once again displaying his poise and technical ability, this time against Europa League finalists Rangers at Pittodrie. The ball came to the midfielder on the edge of the area and he struck a beautiful curling volley around Allan McGregor to give Aberdeen a 2-0 lead in a match they eventually lost 3-2.