A Liverpool loanee grabbed the headlines in Scotland at the weekend with an absolutely stunning debut goal in Aberdeen’s 4-1 win over St Mirren.

Leighton Clarkson only joined the Dons that morning and had yet to train with his new teammates before being named on the bench for the Scottish Premiership clash.

Manager Jim Goodwin had planned to introduce the 20-year old later in the match but was forced to bring him on earlier than planned due to an injury which forced off defender Hayden Coulson.

It turned out to be the dream debut for the England Under 20 cap as he was named Man of the Match at Pittodrie after an impressive all round performance highlighted by a beautiful first time strike that put his side 3-0 ahead.

“A Gerrard-esq strike from the Liverpool loanee”

Aberdeen were leading the match 2-0 against ten man St Mirren when North Macedonian striker Bojan Miovski, who was on a hat-trick, was played into the box with a through ball by veteran winger Jonny Hayes.

St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson was able to block the forwards shot early but the ball fell to midfielder Matty Kennedy, who was once on the books of Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton, on the edge of the area.

The Northern Irishman cut the ball back to Clarkson who was in acres of space and the youngster unleashed a powerful first time shot from around 25 yards that left the Buddies stopper with no chance.

You can watch the goal here:

The Dons went on to secure the three points with a 4-1 victory.

BBC Scotland commentator Andrew Petrie, who was describing the action at Pittodrie, called the goal a “Gerrard-esq strike”, referencing the former Liverpool skipper who scored several memorable goals from distance during his illustrious career.

Former Everton and Scotland forward James McFadden, who now works as a pundit, described the goal as “incredible” on the BBC’s Sportscene highlights show.

He joked: “What is he going to be like when knows his teammates? It’s incredible.

“What a way to introduce yourself.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin said: “Leighton’s was a brilliant goal, he’d tried something similar a bit earlier and it went well wide, so it’s testament to his character that he wasn’t afraid to try it again. But his overall performance was excellent, suits how we want to play.”

Who is Leighton Clarkson? Liverpool midfielder making waves in Scotland

Clarkson came through the youth academy at Liverpool and made his debut in a 2019 Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa.

In 2020 he played in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town and signed a long term contract with the club later that year.

In December that year he was named in the starting XI for the Red’s Champions League game with FC Midtjylland before joining home town club Blackburn Rovers for the 2021/22 season.

His loan was cut short in January with first team appearances few and far between at Ewood Park and this summer, after featuring in Liverpool’s pre-season preparations, he was loaned out to Aberdeen.