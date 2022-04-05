Liverpool travel to Manchester City for what could be the title-decider and Wayne Rooney and Jamie Carragher have offered up their verdicts.

Manchester City looked to be running away with the title with a 14-point lead over the second team in the Premier League, Liverpool.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side then completed a 10-match winning streak and that has placed the Reds and Pep Guardiola’s side within one point of each other.

The two teams will face each other on Super Sunday (10 April 2022) in what could very well be a title-deciding match.

Liverpool will be aiming to go for the quadruple this season. They have already won the Carabao Cup after beating Chelsea on penalties and having made it to the semi final of the FA Cup and quarter final of the Champions League, will be hopeful of pulling off a miracle and become the first English team to win the quadruple.

Liverpool won all six matches in their Champions League group stages and will be the bookies favourite as they take on Benfica this evening (Tuesday 5 April 2022) but City have also rarely been off the mark all year, losing just five games in all competitions.

Former Manchester United and England player Wayne Rooney weighed in his opinion during last night’s Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football and his opinions were met with much delight by former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher.

What did Wayne Rooney say?

Speaking on Sky Sports, Rooney said: “The game on Sunday could decide where the title goes because the two teams, I don’t think any of them are going to drop points. They both might be the two best teams in Europe at the moment. I think City’s response to Liverpool winning the early kick-off was massive.

“That’s what champions do, when there’s a pressure game, they take pressure away and win the game. Now they’ve got a very interesting game coming up on Sunday.”

When asked who was likely to win, the former United legend said: “I wish none of them to be honest! It could go either way. Liverpool are on a great run of form, as City are, but I think Liverpool can go there and win.”

What was Jamie Carragher’s response?

While obviously elated with his colleague’s verdict, Carragher had a slightly more critical reflection to offer.

He hoped that Liverpool could return to the football they were playing when they beat Leeds United 6-0 in February. He said: “I think both Alisson and Virgil Van Dijk have been fantastic for the last couple of games, because during that time Liverpool have just been getting the job done. I go back to the 6-0 win over Leeds, and that was a vintage Liverpool display, but it hasn’t been happening for the past couple of games.

“I think they will have to improve their performance level if they want to get the result that they want at Manchester City.”

When is Man City vs Liverpool?