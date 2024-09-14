Fabrizio Romano. | Fabrizio Romano, YouTube

Liverpool FC news: The future of the trio is extremely important as all three are key players for Arne Slot.

With the transfer window over, the talk surrounding Liverpool has turned to player contracts and, more specifically, the future of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

All three are fundamental key figures for Liverpool and have been for their successes across the past seven years. Without them, they wouldn’t have been able to win what they have. Players of that quality are hard to find and maintain but now the question has turned to the future with all three in the final years of their deal.

For Salah and Van Dijk, both are over 30 and are looking at the last big chapter of their career at the top level. Do they remain at a club that has brought them success and love or do they aspire for one more move elsewhere? On the other hand, Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool through-and-through and his deal looks more easy to complete. Still, the longer it hangs over their heads, the more the fans will worry. So what has transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said?

Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain has previously spoke about his future positively, saying he’s enjoying his season so far. “Obviously with big changes happening this summer it was always going to be interesting how things would be but the feeling so far has been very good and I can definitely speak for the rest of the team as well,” he told the PA news agency.

“Virgil Van Dijk is not negotiating with any other club,” Romano stated emphatically on his YouTube channel. He continued, “Virgil before making any decision will talk to Liverpool. The club will have negotiations with Van Dijk over a new deal, over the project, over the length of a potential new contract and the salary. His full focus on Liverpool. In the next weeks or months, he will have conversations with Liverpool.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold

One player who is likely to remain, the only concern is the interest from Real Madrid. Perhaps the only club that could tempt him away, he would join a superstar team and national teammate Jude Bellingham with Dani Carvajal coming to the end. Yet, it has been mostly quiet compared to both Van Dijk and Salah.

Speaking in his column two weeks ago, he said: "They will have their chance to keep Trent at the club and extend his contract. Let’s see how talks will go,” he told CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing. “Real Madrid appreciation is something I mentioned in March, but at the moment there’s nothing else fresh or concrete to add.”

Mohamed Salah

Having started the season in electric form, he was asked on Sky Sports about his future to which he responded: “As you know it’s my last year in the club… I just wanna enjoy it, I don’t wanna think about it. No one in the club has talked to me yet about a contract, so I say it’s my last season.”

In terms of Romano, he has said this week: "I think there is still a very concrete chance to see Mo Salah leaving, but what I’m sure about is that there will be conversations. There will be negotiations with Liverpool so it’s not over between Liverpool and Salah. The situation is still very much open. So again, there is a possibility to leave for sure, but it’s not guaranteed.

"There will be negotiations. There will be conversations. Mo Salah is open to negotiating and discussing with Liverpool. It’s about the length of the contract and the project they have at the club. Obviously, money is also an important factor for the final big contract in the career as a football player for Mo Salah."