BBC football pundit Garth Crooks has listed his latest Team of the Week, taking into account the recent midweek and weekend results in the Premier League. Despite Liverpool's defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, their dominant 4-1 win over Chelsea prior to their Emirates trip has earned them some spotlight.

With a number of big results to digest — including Luton Town's 4-0 win over Brighton and 4-4 draw against Newcastle — Crooks has opted for players from nine different clubs in his Team of the Week. Flying the flag for Liverpool is rising star and fan favourite Conor Bradley, who was a huge thorn in the side of Chelsea last Wednesday.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 20-year-old, who recently stepped up to the plate in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, was named Man of the Match for his efforts at Anfield. Bradley marked a major milestone against the Blues with his first senior goal for Liverpool and he also contributed two assists for good measure.

Sofascore awarded the right-back a match rating of 9.5 out of 10 for his creative performance. Bradley also contributed four key passes and completed three tackles as he played a major part in his side's latest win. Crooks featured Bradley in a back three alongside Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhães and Newcastle's Fabian Schär.

"First and foremost Bradley can defend, and secondly the goal he scored against Chelsea was of the highest quality," the pundit wrote in his BBC Sport column.

"I've seen current Liverpool strikers smash balls towards the goal without a great deal of thought. Bradley's strike in the 4-1 demolition of Chelsea was so precise if the Blues had two keepers in goal they wouldn't have saved it — it was a fabulous goal. What impressed me most about the full-back's performance was he played the game as though he belonged in the team."

Advertisement

Advertisement