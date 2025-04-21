Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer but came up with a big goal to earn a 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Arne Slot hoped that Trent Alexander-Arnold would make the difference when he was introduced from the Liverpool bench. The Reds head coach would not have cared what he knew was about to come his way after Alexander-Arnold made the difference.

The Liverpool head coach has had to field questions about the vice-captain’s future throughout the season. After Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah inked fresh deals and committed their respective futures, the spotlight has turned fully on Alexander-Arnold.

When the West Derby lad found the back of the net against Leicester City, Slot would have known more queries on whether Alexander-Arnold will be next to sign on the dotted line were coming his way. The Dutchman is all too aware of the scrutiny surrounding the homegrown right-back. His decision not to extend his Anfield stay has caused a stir among sections of supporters. The fact that he could walk away for free and join Real Madrid has not gone down well.

But Alexander-Arnold evidently has the majority of the most ardent Liverpool fans on his side. Those who follow the Reds up and down the country were chanting his name as vociferously as they have ever done just moments after he came off the bench at the King Power Stadium.

And when he ripped home a crisp left-footed strike, the first of his career with that boot, the travelling fans celebrated like it was any other player.

Alexander-Arnold might not have won the Reds the silverware but he has done as much. In their final five games, Liverpool need three points to be crowned Premier League champions. They can secure a record-equalling 20th English championship against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 27 April. There will not be a single Kopite who has alternative plans. Anything already in the diary will be rubbed out.

And as the Reds toasted the 1-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium with their away supporters, Alexander-Arnold would have enjoyed it. He had no hesitation when beating Foxes goalkeeper Mads Hermansen to rip off his shirt and dart over to those who made their way from Merseyside on Easter Sunday. But the 26-year-old appeared to be a tad sceptical to go over to those in the corner of the stadium at the full-time whistle.

Van Dijk gave his deputy little choice. A gentle prod from the Anfield captain pushed Alexander-Arnold in the direction. The rest of his team-mates stood back. They did not even attempt to shun him. Instead, he was serenaded. He did something that every one of them have dreamed of; to score in a title charge. That is why there has been some hostility over his current situation. Many live through him vicariously.

While there will be some upset if Alexander-Arnold does indeed depart for the Spanish capital, it is clear that the Liverpool dressing room are not perturbed by the ongoing scenario. It is obvious that the rest of Alexander-Arnold’s team-mates still have his back.

As do the portions of fans who feel he’s within his rights to start a new journey. Most importantly, Slot believes the fact that Alexander-Arnold returned after five-and-a-half weeks from an ankle injury underlines his unwavering commitment to Liverpool. During his rehab, he would have been desperate to get back fit and ensure he is fully part of the celebrations when they indeed ensue. Anyone who doubted whether Alexander-Arnold would play for the Reds again after hobbling off against Paris Saint-Germain with an ankle injury has been proven emphatically wrong. He returned with what will be an iconic moment on the 2024-25 title-winning montage.