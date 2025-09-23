The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw will take place on Wednesday 24 September. | Getty Images

All details revealed ahead of the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw later on this week

Premier League leaders Liverpool kick off their Carabao Cup campaign on Tuesday night at 20:00 BST as they host Southampton in the third round at Anfield.

As is custom, the Reds enter at the third-round stage due to their participation in Europe this season. While the majority of the EFL begin the competition in the first round, the remaining top-flight sides who did not qualify for Europe entered in round two. This included local rivals Everton, who beat Mansfield Town 2-0 at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Liverpool reached the final last season and were defeated 2-1 by Newcastle United at Wembley, having overcome Chelsea 1-0 to win the trophy the season prior. The Reds are the record winners of the trophy, boasting 10 league cup final wins in their illustrious history.

Should Liverpool and Everton win their Carabao Cup ties this midweek, they will be entered into the fourth-round draw. From here, the competition begins to heat up - with just 16 teams left in the competition and the increased possibility of a crunch match-up.

When is the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw?

The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw will take place on Wednesday, September 24. It will take place directly after Arsenal’s third-round away trip to Port Vale, which kicks off at 20:00 BST. If the match does not go to penalties, the draw will take place at around 10pm (22:00 BST).

Several Premier League sides are competing in the third round this week and will hope to be in the hat on Wednesday. Everton face an all-top-flight encounter as they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday at 19:45 BST, in a repeat of a fixture which ended 3-2 to the Toffees in August.

Manchester City travel to Huddersfield Town, while Tottenham Hotspur host League One side Doncaster Rovers. Crystal Palace, Brentford and Swansea City have already booked their places in the fourth round, alongside Manchester United’s giant-killers Grimsby Town, who beat Championship side Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 away from home.

Liverpool or Southampton will be ball number 12 in the draw, while Everton or Wolves will be ball 10.

Will the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw be broadcast live on TV?

The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. It is expected that the draw will also be streamed live on Sky Sports Football’s YouTube channel and on social media, as is their usual practice.

The draw will be broadcast directly after Port Vale vs Arsenal, which is also going to be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, meaning viewers will not need to change channel at the end of the match.

On Tuesday night, Sky Sports Main Event will be broadcasting Liverpool’s clash with Southampton at Anfield. ITV1 have also chosen the encounter as their live broadcast of the round, meaning that Reds fans will be able to watch live for free on terrestrial TV. There could be some less familiar faces on display as Arne Slot looks set to ring the changes and give a chance for younger players to perform.

Everton’s encounter with Wolves has not been chosen as a featured match but will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ as David Moyes’ men look to overcome the Premier League’s bottom side for the second time this season.