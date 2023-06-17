Liverpool’s Egyptian king could miss as many as four Premier League clashes next season.

The familiar Liverpool dilemma of preparing to be without Mohamed Salah during the Africa Cup of Nations will soon be approaching once again. The Reds’ attacking talisman helped Egypt secure their qualification for the tournament earlier this week, contributing an assist in their 2-1 win over Guinea.

No team has won more AFCON titles in its history than Egypt. After lifting the inaugural trophy in 1957, the Pharaohs have triumphed in the tournament on seven occasions and will be fighting for their eighth next year. With Salah stepping out as captain, he’ll be eager to extend Egypt’s record, having not won the title since 2010.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AFCON will get underway on January 13th, 2024 and will run until February 11th, meaning Salah could potentially be absent for four Premier League fixtures next season — two of them being blockbuster clashes against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Depending on how far Egypt reach in the tournament, here is the full list of Liverpool matches Salah could miss during his international commitments.

13 January: Bournemouth (A)

31 January: Chelsea (H)

3 February: Arsenal (A)

10 February: Burnley (H)

During this time, the Reds cannot afford to be hit with any injuries to their squad. Having Luis Díaz back to full fitness will be a huge boost and Jurgen Klopp will also have Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez to support Cody Gakpo up front. Fans will be hoping that by that time, the boss will have completed his midfield makeover as well.