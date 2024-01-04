Why Liverpool have placed their faith in 'Andy Robertson 2.0' to fix injury crisis

The Liverpool youngster has been recalled and will be cover at left-back, but is he any good?

WhoScored rating: 7.3

Liverpool have lost both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas to injuries this season which left them with an issue at left-back.

Tsimikas' broken collarbone is likely to see him miss the next few months and Robertson's dislocated shoulder should see him return at the end of January or early-February. As a result, there were two options. Sign a new left-back or promote a youngster from the academy to help fill in while both defenders recover.

Despite links to Fulham's Antonee Robinson, who has developed into an all-action left-back across the past 12 months, the club have decided to recall Owen Beck from his loan spell at Dundee United in the hope the 21-year-old can step up and help cover alongside Joe Gomez, who has filled in brilliantly out of position in recent weeks. So, who is Beck? And can he step up?

Beck has been at Liverpool since the age of 13 and he signed his first professional contract with Liverpool in June 2020 and negotiated fresh terms in July 2021 while away with the seniors for pre-season, having enjoyed a successful campaign with the U23s in 2020-21. His professional debut came in the 2021/22 season when he came off the bench during the Carabao Cup tie at Preston North End.

This season saw him join the Scottish Premiership on loan with Dundee United where he's made 20 starts across the league and cup, netting twice and registering two assists, as well as seven key passes leading to an assist in what was a solid campaign. It's no secret that he is following in the footsteps of Robertson, who also came through at the same club, and he has displayed a similar style of play in what has been the most senior football he has been exposed to in his career to date, despite making nine appearances for Bolton during his short-term loan last season.

In terms of his attributes, he's an energetic defender who has an eye for getting forward and joining attacks. This is represented by his average of two key passes per game which is impressive in the Scottish Premiership - he's also created three big chances. His defending is also commendable as he has averaged 2.9 tackles per game, 2.5 clearances, 4.9 ball recoveries, as well as winning 57% of his ground duels. 15 of those tackles came in three games against Celtic and Rangers, the best two sides in the division.

His manager Tony Docherty spoke glowingly of him earlier in the season, praising his consistency and impact on the team: "Owen is doing exceptionally well and with international recognition as well, it wouldn’t be a surprise if people are talking about him. But he’s such a grounded boy and is very popular here. I think he enjoys playing here – the football side of it and the camaraderie in the dressing-room as well. That level of consistency will attract attention.”