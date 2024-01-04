The French superstar's deal runs out this summer and with no extension in sight, the elite of the footballing world are eyeing up a sensational move. Real Madrid are the favourites but Liverpool also considered to be in the mix. What a signing he would be.

Kylian Mbappe has spoken out on his Paris Saint-Germain future after helping his side to win the French Super Cup.

PSG were dominant against Toulouse at the Parc Des Princes last night as goals from Lee Kang-in and Mbappe saw off their Ligue 1 opposition to secure their first trophy of the season as the forward netted his 22nd goal of the season in just 23 games.

The 24-year-old's current deal expires this summer and he is currently available to sign on a pre-contract right now which has put the footballing world on high alert. Real Madrid are the favourites to secure his signature, having gone extremely close in the summer of 2022, but Liverpool also remain in the race according to the latest reports.

Speaking after the cup triumph last night, he confirmed that he has not made a decision on his future and that he is fully focused on the season ahead, as it stands. He said: “No (I have not made a decision on my future), I’m very, very motivated for this year. It’s very important. As I said, we’ve got titles to go after and we’ve already taken one. After that, I haven’t made up my mind yet. I haven’t made a choice.

“With the agreement I made with the President this summer, whatever my decision, we managed to protect all parties and preserve the club’s serenity for the challenges ahead, which remains the most important thing. So let’s say it’s secondary.”

“I don’t know anything about it. It was the end of May in 2022 because I didn’t know until May. If I know what I want to do, why hang around? It doesn’t make any sense, but as I said, the most important thing is to win titles. Nobody talks about my situation within the club and it doesn’t interest many people. What matters is that I can help the team win titles.”

