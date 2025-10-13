Michael O'Neill, Head Coach of Northern Ireland, looks on prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Northern Ireland and Slovakia at Windsor Park on October 10, 2025 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. | Getty Images

Liverpool star Conor Bradley will be watching from the sidelines on Monday night as Northern Ireland take on Germany

Several Liverpool players have taken big steps towards World Cup qualification with their respective countries but one Reds star will miss the chance to play in a crunch clash on Monday night.

Midfielder Wataru Endo is poised to be at next summer’s tournament with Japan while Mo Salah has inspired Egypt to their first World Cup since 2018 and only the fourth one in their history.

Alisson Becker’s Brazil and Alexis Mac Allister’s Argentina have also sealed their spots with a total of 21 teams already securing their place at next summer’s 48-team tournament.

The Netherlands are in prime position to qualify from their group after beating Finland 4-0 on Sunday night with Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo both scoring in that victory. France are in a comfortable spot in their group with Hugo Ekitike and Ibrahima Konate both hoping to be part of the squad next summer.

Northern Ireland, Slovakia and Germany battle for Group A top spot

Northern Ireland and Germany are now the current favourites to finish top of Group A in UEFA’s qualifiers as the pair meet in Belfast on Monday night. Julian Nagelsmann’s side remain the heavy favourites to top the group. Germany won 3-1 when the sides met in Germany last month, with Reds star Florian Wirtz scoring a stunning free-kick in that game.

Northern Ireland defeated Slovakia 2-0 on Friday night to give their qualification hopes a huge boost. Germany, Northern Ireland and Slovakia all have six points each after three games. All three sides have beaten Luxembourg while Slovakia beat Germany to make it even for the top three sides after three games.

If Northern Ireland can beat Germany they will give their hopes of World Cup qualification a huge boost. Slovakia are expected to be beat Luxembourg but will then travel to Germany and host Northern Ireland in their final two games. Northern Ireland will still have Luxembourg to play in Belfast.

Northern Ireland qualification would be major shock but hopes dented by Conor Bradley absence

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley inspired Northern Ireland to their important victory over Slovakia on Friday night. Germany were the favourites to qualify out of Group A with Slovakia second favourites before a ball was kicked.

Northern Ireland are ranked 72nd in the world, 30 places behind Slovakia and a staggering 60 places beneath Germany. If they were to top the group it would be a shock triumph but those hopes have been dented.

That is because Bradley is not available to play against Germany and his Liverpool teammate Wirtz. The right-back was booked in the win over Slovakia which resulted in a one-game suspension as it was his second caution of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Bradley pulled out of a second-half challenge on a Slovakia player but the referee was quick to brandish the caution. After the game, manager Michael O’Neill said: "I have watched it back and he tries to pull out.

"The referee, at times, it was good he didn't want to hand out yellow cards, but if he was going to give a yellow for that he should have dished out more. Especially for the opposition."

There's a lot of football still to be played, and O'Neill said his team's win over Slovakia was a "huge result in the context of the group". If Northern Ireland can pull off a shock result tonight, they are likely a win over Luxembourg and a draw away in Slovakia away from reaching their first World Cup since 1986.