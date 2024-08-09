Xabi Alonso may help Liverpool solve defensive issue as youngster linked with exit

John Powell

Liverpool FC transfer news: The defender could exit for a fee around £20m-25m.

Liverpool are still debating the future of defender Sepp van den Berg who has significant interest from Germany.

The 22-year-old has been one of the most impressive Liverpool youngsters during pre-season according to reports and Arne Slot has a decision to make over his future at the club. Having enjoyed 31 starts at Mainz on loan last season, he is ready for regular first-team action - but it’s unclear if he will get that at Anfield with four other senior centre-backs.

The club are said to value him around £20m-25m which has put off potential buyers thus far, with PSV Eindhoven having one bid rejected that fell short with £8.4m tabled. Van den Berg has enjoyed strong minutes over pre-season so far with 64 minutes against Real Betis, 72 against Arsenal and 45 against Manchester United.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has revealed that while his future remains open, he has interest from up to six clubs, including Alonso’s reigning Bundesliga champions Leverkusen. He wrote: ‘Stuttgart, Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg, Mainz, M’gladbach and Leverkusen are/were all keen to sign Sepp van den Berg. Some teams have made concrete offers to Liverpool for the 22 y/o defender but they were all rejected. Some teams still hope for a loan (Mainz).

‘But: #LFC demand £20-25m for him at this stage and they were totally happy with his performances in recent weeks. Future remains open. No decision yet. Contract valid until 2026.’ Van den Berg could go from battling relegation to joining the German champions in one season if Leverkusen push forward with their interest. Stuttgart also offer European football with the Champions League, while Hoffenheim also offer Europa League - it’s clear he isn’t short of viable options.

However, Virgil van Dijk is currently in the final year of his deal and Joe Gomez was also a target for Newcastle United earlier this summer and it is unclear what exactly Liverpool’s plans are with their defence. They have also been linked with multiple defensive signings but a lot ties on whether Van den Berg exits the club in the next few weeks.