Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morgan Rogers and Jacob Ramsey have both praised the Liverpool duo.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers has admitted that Virgil van Dijk is the toughest opponent he played against this season.

The centre-back is captaining the Reds to the Premier League title. Van Dijk has been an ever present for Arne Slot’s side, with Liverpool conceding just 31 goals and losing two of their 32 games so far. And to Kopites’ delight, Liverpool tied their skipper down to a new deal earlier this week as he committed his future until the summer of 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Netherlands international appears to be a shoo-in to be named in the PFA Team of the Year for a fifth time. Van Dijk is widely regarded as one of, if not the best defenders in the world. Rogers has enjoyed a fine campaign for Villa, who reached the Champions League quarter-finals, recording 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions. But the three-cap England international admitted he found it difficult playing against van Dijk - with his team-mate Jacob Ramsey agreeing.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rogers - who has been linked with a transfer to Liverpool - said: “Van Dijk is van Dijk. I've played him twice now (When I’m through) I'm not not thinking who it is, but you kind of realise halfway through the battle you shouldn’t have done that! He’s got it all - and the swagger the way he plays the game. It is so good.”

Meanwhile, Rogers and Ramsey have also been blown away by Liverpool talisman Mo Salah this season. The winger is spearheading the Reds to their record-equalling 20th English championship, scoring 27 goals in the league and registering 18 assists. Salah also put pen to paper on new Liverpool contract earlier this month.

Ramsey said: “This season his numbers have been top! He’s like 34 or whatever and I don’t know why I took so long to answer, it’s pretty easy.” Rogers then commented: “Clear. He’s having one of the best seasons ever in the Prem and I think he’s clear!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news of van Dijk and Salah continuing their Liverpool chapters delighted supporters. The pair have helped the Reds win seven major trophies - soon to become eight when the title is won. But supporters will want to see more trophies added to the Anfield trophy cabinet under Slot. And the Liverpool head coach believes that retaining the services of their two big hitters underlines the ambitions that the club has going forward.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to Leicester City, where Liverpool could win the title if they win and Arsenal lose to Ipswich Town, Slot said: "It tells you that we want to keep our best players, the players that have played a great season for so many years in a row now.

"That we are able to keep them when they are free agents tells you probably the ambitions we have for the upcoming years. I'm really happy that both of them extended. We've spoken about Mo last week and Virgil has been so important for us defensively, offensively, in and around the dressing room. A great personality and a great football player."