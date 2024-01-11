James Carragher has joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle on loan and will join up with an old foe of his Father's.

James Carragher

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have confirmed the loan signing of James Carragher from Wigan Athletic and the son of ex-Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher will join up with an old foe.

The 21-year-old is a product of Liverpool's youth academy, having joined the Reds at under-eight level. He signed for Wigan in 2017 and after captaining their under-18s he moved into the first-team, making a handful of appearances for the League One outfit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carragher was named on the bench for Wigan's 2-0 FA Cup third round defeat at home to Manchester United on Monday, but did not get a chance to face one of his dad's most fierce rivals.

However, the defender will now get a chance to play under one of the former Liverpool captain's personal foes, Everton legend Duncan Ferguson. The Scot took the managerial role at Inverness in September after leaving Forest Green Rovers in July, having won just one game from 18 and been relegated.

Carragher broke into the Liverpool first-team in 1996 and was with the Anfield club during both of Ferguson's spells at Everton. The pair often clashed on derby-day and Carragher has admitted his 'fear' of the physical former frontman in the past.

"My most feared derby opponent? I'd probably say Duncan Ferguson," Carragher told Tim Cahill in 2020. "Especially when I got in the team as a kid. There was a fear and we talked about trying to control him. No doubt."

Advertisement

Advertisement