McKenzie Buckley and George Delaney have both been named in the origins squad.

Lancashire have named their 21-man squad for the first of this year’s three-match Origin Academy series at Widnes on Sunday, May 15, and it contains a host of Saints’ youngsters .

Origin Academy returns to its three-match format this summer following the enforced cancellation of the entire 2020 programme and a COVID-curtailed 2021.

Game two will be played at Salford’s AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday, June 26, with the third and final encounter taking place at Wakefield on Sunday, July 24.

Former Bradford and Saints’ prop forward Paul Anderson, who is head of the England Talent Pathway, said: “The return of a full Academy programme in 2022 is really beneficial to players, coaches, clubs and the game as a whole.

“This is how we identify and develop the players who have the potential to become elite performers on the domestic and international stage.”

England RL Academy is part of the RFL’s talent pathway, which also includes England Knights and the senior men’s squad.

Several members of the England squad named recently by head coach Shaun Wane are graduates of this pathway, including Leeds Rhinos’ trio Kruise Leeming, Harry Newman and Mikolaj Oledzki, Matty Lees of St Helens and Wigan Warriors’ Liam Marshall.