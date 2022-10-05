The St Helens legend will have French national coach Laurent Frayssinous as his number two.

New St Helens head coach Paul Wellens says he will take on board the experience learned under previous bosses at the Totally Wicked Stadium but also has his own ideas on how he wants his team to play.

The 42-year-old, who will have French national coach Laurent Frayssinous as his number two, said: "I am immensely proud to be named head coach of a club like this. Given the fact it is a club that I hold very close to my heart and one that I have been involved with all my life, it is a huge privilege and a huge honour for me.

Paul Wellens during his playing days at St Helens. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“I have worked with some great coaches who have been hugely successful and I have had some wonderful experiences along the way, too. I have learnt a lot and I will lean on those experiences as I take the reins.

“I will take knowledge from all those coaches, but I also have my own ideas and philosophies and I will want the team to play my way.

"I know the fans and the town like an attractive style of rugby and I want to expand on that a little bit. Having said that, we also need to maintain the desire, the hard work and that defensive steel as that is what gets you over the lines in big games.

“What success has given this group over the last few years is a thirst for more and I also have that as a coach. I want to continue that. The challenge year on year does get tougher and it is one that we are going to have to rise to again.”

Laurent Frayssinous. Picture: SWPix

Frayssinous said: “I’m really excited about this new challenge. St Helens is a huge Rugby League club and their unrivalled success means I am joining them at a great time. To be asked to join Paul as a coach at this club is a real privilege.

“I’m really looking forward to working alongside the staff and the players and buying into the culture of the group.

"We’re all focused on the task ahead and although it is a new chapter with Paul and I, we are both looking forward to working together and bringing more success to St Helens.”

Chairman Eamonn McManus said: “It’s truly wonderful that Paul has been appointed head coach of his hometown club. He was the stand-out candidate in every regard and will make a great head coach.

“It’s fitting that we have true club legends as coach and as captain in the 150th anniversary of our great club. I wish Paul every success, as I’m sure every Saints’ fan does.

“The appointment of Laurent as assistant coach is also a critical as well as a complementary appointment. He brings extensive senior experience at both club and international level and will provide great support to Paul and to the coaching team.”

Luc Lacoste, president of the French Rugby League Federation, added: “We are very proud to have the French national team coach join the staff of St Helens next year.