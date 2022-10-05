Saints legend Wellens has been part of the club’s coaching team since 2015.

Paul Wellens is the new St Helens coach and will be joined by France national team boss Laurent Frayssinous as his new assistant.

Wellens has been part of the club’s coaching team since 2015 when he became Player Performance Manager, working with the Academy and then the Reserves, before stepping up to be assistant coach at first-team level.

Paul Wellens made 495 appearances and won a plethora of major and individual honours as a player for St Helens. Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

He has coached under an array of world class coaches, including former Saints Justin Holbrook and more recently Kristian Woolf, playing a key role in the club’s four Grand Final wins in a row and a first Challenge Cup for 13 years.

He has also worked under legendary coach Wayne Bennett for both Great Britain and England, including at the 2017 World Cup and home series win against New Zealand in 2018. More recently he has also worked under current England boss Shaun Wane for the past two and a half years.

Wellens, 42, who had a glittering playing career at the Saints, helping the club win two World Club Challenges, five Super League titles and five Challenge Cups during 495 appearances, beat off strong coaching competition for the role which included both young, up and coming as well as experienced personnel.

Advertisement

He has signed a two-year deal at the Saints, with the club having an option to extend his contract by a further year.

Joining Wellens as his number two is former Catalans Dragons boss and the current head coach of the French national team, Laurent Frayssinous.

Frayssinous was appointed head coach of the Catalans Dragons back in 2012, replacing Trent Robinson, who had left to coach the Sydney Roosters. At 35, he was the youngest coach in the Super League at the time, and the first French coach of the Perpignan-based club.

He spent five years as head coach before in 2020 he was appointed as the France National team coach.

He will join up with the Saints following the conclusion of the Rugby League World Cup with France and will sign a two-year contract at the club.

Advertisement

Ian Talbot will continue in his role as assistant coach having been so successful working under Justin Holbrook and Kristian Woolf.