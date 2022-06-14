Run machine Tyler McGladdery helped steer Rainhill to their first win of the season at Newton-le-Willows.

Picture: NEIL CROSS

Run machine Tyler McGladdery helped steer Rainhill to their first win of the season in the premier division of the Liverpool Cricket Competition at Newton-le-Willows on Saturday.

Opener McGladdery, who has been in a rich vein of form without getting the necessary backing of his team-mates, smashed a sparkling 96 not out as the visitors, batting second, notched a comprehensive nine wicket triumph.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It didn’t lift them from the bottom rung of the ladder but the ruthless manner in which they had earlier dismissed fifth-placed Newton for 138 suggests better things are just around the corner.

The Rainhill bowling attack also played their part with Kemur (5-31), P. Kelly (3-43) and O’Toole ( 2-30) doing the damage.

Rainford’s up and down form continued in the first division where they crashed to a 48 run defeat at Highfield. The Wigan hosts batted first and amassed 197 all out (Dotters 4-50, Davies 3-21, Curran 2-47, Birkett 1-40) and then dismissed their rivals from the other side of Billinge Hill for 149, in which Login top scored with 64.

Third-placed Sutton maintained their title challenge in division two, travelling to Alder and returning home with 24 points.

The St Helens side batted first and thanks to fine knocks from Noctor (81) and Smith (48) posted a total of 204 which proved out of Alder’s reach - the home side crumbling to 125 all out (Smith 6-23).

In the same division, St Helens Town also collected 24 points after brushing aside Hightown St Mary’s at Thirlmere Road.

Batting first, Town hammered 206-7 declared (Gaskell 61, Donnelly 29, Black 27, Beilby 20, Davies 19 no, Roberts 14) and then dismissed St Mary’s for 144 (Rajendran 3-20).

Second XI results involving local clubs - premier division: Colwyn Bay 209-5 declared Newton-le-Willows 183 all out.

First division: Rainhill 215-2 declared Fleetwood Hesketh 189.