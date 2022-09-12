Jurgen Klopp’s men will hope the weekend’s rest is enough to re-energise their Champions League campaign

Liverpool v Ajax: How to watch the UEFA Champions League clash, live stream, channel

With their disastrous night in Naples firmly behind them, Jurgen Klopp’s men will hope the weekend’s rest is enough to re energise their Champions League campaign.

In Matchday 1 of this season’s UCL campaign, Liverpool found themselves 4-0 down to Serie A side Napoli, after just 47 minutes.

Winger, Luis Diaz proved to be the only silver lining after his finessed shot from range caught the eye of spectators.

For Klopp’s men, their visit to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium was only a continuation of poor domestic form. It is the worst start to a Premier League season under Jurgen Klopp with just two-wins from six games.

On the other hand, the Dutch champions recorded a convincing 4-0 win over Rangers in their first UCL outing. They are also undefeated in the league.

How did Liverpool’s opponent fare in the last game?

In their last fixture, Alfred Schreuder’s side won 4-0 against Dutch opponents SC Heerenveen. Doing so, the side recorded their sixth successive win and fifth successive clean-sheet.

In Matchday 1, Ajax breezed past Scottish side Rangers with a 4-0 victory, with former Tottenham forward, Steven Bergwijn, bagging the final goal of the night.

Where are Liverpool playing this week?

Liverpool vs Ajax will kick-off on Tuesday, September 13 at Anfield Stadium. The referee for the fixture is Artur Dias.

When are Liverpool playing this week?

Liverpool vs Ajax is scheduled to kick-off at 8:00pm BST.

How can I watch Liverpool vs Ajax?

You can watch Liverpool vs Ajax live on BT Sport 2.

BT Sports coverage from Anfield gets underway at 7pm (KO 8pm) on Tuesday 13 September, live on BT Sport 2.

How can I stream Liverpool vs Ajax

You can either follow the action via the BT Sports App or visit the BT Sports website for a detailed live-stream of the coverage from 7PM.

How to sign up to BT Sport

BT Sport is available to customers with an existing BT package by the following options:

The “Big Sport” package, which teams BT Sport channels with Sky’s NOW Sport packages, is available for £41 per month (24 month contract, upfront fee: £39.99)

BT’s standard “Sport” package, which includes BT Sport 1, 2, 3 and 4, is available for £16.99 per month (24 month contract, upfront fee: £39.99)

There is also the cheaper BT Sport app, which allows all four BT Sport channels to be streamed on laptops, tablets and smartphones, for £16 per month (24 month contract)

To learn more about how to add BT Sport to existing packages, or to create a new package with the provider, you can visit the dedicated BT Sport page .