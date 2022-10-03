Liverpool will hope UCL clash against Rangers will bring a brief respite from domestic disaster

Liverpool host Europa League finalist Rangers in their third UCL outing.

The Reds turned around their opening-day defeat to Napoli with a 2-1 win against Dutch champions, Ajax.

Jurgen Klopp will hope his men can continue their UCL form unaffected by a less than satisfactory Premier League patch.

Rangers can ill afford another UCL defeat or they risk being booted from the competition - following a 4-0 thumping to Ajax and a 3-0 loss to Napoli respectively.

How did Liverpool’s opponent fare in the last game?

In their last UCL outing, Rangers suffered a 3-0 defeat to Napoli.

The Scottish side managed to contain Napoli until the 55th minute, when defender James Sands got himself sent off, receiving two yellow cards in just two minutes.

Rangers are yet to score a single goal in the competition and will be looking to take advantage of a Liverpool outfit not at its best..

Where are Liverpool playing this week?

Liverpool vs Rangers will kick-off on Tuesday, October 4 at Anfield Stadium. The referee for the fixture is Clément Turpin.

When are Liverpool playing this week?

Liverpool vs Rangers is scheduled to kick-off at 8:00pm BST.

How can I watch Liverpool vs Rangers?

You can watch Liverpool vs Rangers live on BT Sport 2.

BT Sports coverage from Anfield gets underway at 7pm (KO 8pm) on Tuesday October 4, live on BT Sport 2.

How can I stream Liverpool vs Rangers

You can either follow the action via the BT Sports App or visit the BT Sports website for a detailed live-stream of the coverage from 7PM.

How to sign up to BT Sport

BT Sport is available to customers with an existing BT package by the following options:

The “Big Sport” package, which teams BT Sport channels with Sky’s NOW Sport packages, is available for £41 per month (24 month contract, upfront fee: £39.99)

BT’s standard “Sport” package, which includes BT Sport 1, 2, 3 and 4, is available for £16.99 per month (24 month contract, upfront fee: £39.99)

There is also the cheaper BT Sport app, which allows all four BT Sport channels to be streamed on laptops, tablets and smartphones, for £16 per month (24 month contract)

To learn more about how to add BT Sport to existing packages, or to create a new package with the provider, you can visit the dedicated BT Sport page .